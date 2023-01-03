Intel released the first 13th gen CPUs last year, but they were limited to high-end models for desktops. The company has now revealed the CPUs for everything else, including laptops and budget desktop PCs.

Intel took to CES 2022 to unveil the rest of its 13th gen range, including laptop chips (for gaming laptops, performant work laptops, and thin and light machines) as well as its non-K (non-enthusiast) desktop chips. While Intel had the gaming PC segment covered, these new chips are perfect for nearly every other market segment.

Let’s start with the laptop chips. Intel says that its new chips cover 300 different laptop designs, and looking at the variety, that’s probably not too far fetched. The company unveiled three different chip ranges at once — the P-series, the U-series, and the H-series. Like with past Intel chips, the H-series is fully performance-focused, the P-series aims for a balance between performance and efficiency, and the U-series is fully efficiency and sleekness-focused.

The flagship of the H-series is the Intel Core i9-13980HX, a CPU that’s equipped with a whopping 24 cores and with clock speeds going up to 5.6 GHz (with full overclocking support). This makes it a CPU that can rival even the most powerful desktop chips, which is impressive in its own right. This processor family also supports up to 128GB of RAM, Intel’s Killer Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.2, as well as Thunderbolt 4 support. In the P-series and U-series, we’re getting up to 14 cores, which is still an impressive number.

Play Video

In addition, Intel is also rounding out its desktop lineup with new non-K chips. These CPUs come with similar capabilities to its K-series siblings, with the only difference being that these chips are less power-hungry (with most chips going down to a 35W or 65W TDP from a peak of 125W). They also have a locked multiplier, meaning you can’t overclock them. These parts are ideal for everyday PCs that don’t necessarily belong to enthusiasts, but rather regular users, but they’re not bad for gaming either — they still go up to 5.6 GHz and 24 cores, after all. This lineup is also seeing the introduction of E-cores to non-K Core i5 chips, a move that will result in way better performance.

Be on the lookout for computers equipped with these chips to land on store shelves over the coming weeks and months — and the CPUs on their own, if we’re talking about the desktop models.