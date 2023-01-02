2023 has kicked off, and that means CES 2023 is about to start as well. Samsung is getting started with a few announcements right before the conference, including the brand-new Galaxy Book 2 Go, a new model of its excellent ARM-powered laptop lineup.

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Go is a successor to the Book Go, and it’s meant to be an everyday laptop equipped with an ARM chip. In this case, we have Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 7c+ Gen 3 SoC, which makes this laptop 40% faster in CPU performance and 35% faster in graphics power. That’s a very considerable generational leap. The chip itself is manufactured on TSMC’s 6nm node and, being ARM, allows for impressive battery life despite its high performance. Samsung says you should get an all-day charge or, if you’re playing video, up to 21 hours of battery life.

The Galaxy Book 2 Go also well-equipped as far as networking goes, with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. And it also has a 14-inch display with a 180-degree hinge and Full HD resolution. We don’t have info on RAM capacities, storage, or exact battery size, but we’ll probably know that whenever this laptop appears on store shelves.

The laptop will be released on January 20th in France, and should arrive in more countries sometime after that.