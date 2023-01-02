Depending on what Android phone you get, you might have excellent or terrible software support. If your phone has already reached end-of-life, you still have options. One of the most popular ones is LineageOS, and it has just reached version 20, based on Android 13.

The popular LineageOS custom ROM project, formerly known as CyanogenMod years ago, now lets you try out the latest version of Android on more smartphones. The project’s developers usually finish work on a new Android version by April every year, but thanks to Android 13 being a smaller, simpler update, those developers were able to complete the job more quickly this time around.

In addition to Android 13’s improvements and features, such as per-app language tweaking, LineageOS is also bringing a few additions of its own, such as a new camera app called Aperture. It’s based on Google’s CameraX library and looks, and feels, much better than the previous one. There are many other additions, and if you’re interested in checking it out, you should definitely read through the full changelog. Despite the shorter-than-usual developing time, this release is jam-packed with improvements.

LineageOS 20 currently has official builds available for 20 phones and tablets, including the Motorola Edge 30, OnePlus 5, Moto G7, OnePlus 8 Pro, Razer Phone 2, Google Pixel 4 series, and Xiaomi Poco F1. Some of those devices are still supported by their original manufacteror, but others are pretty old — the OnePlus 5 was released in 2017 and was never updated past Android 10. More devices should be added to that list over the coming weeks and months.

If you wish to check it out, make sure you look through LineageOS’ download page to see if your device is currently supported. If it isn’t, it might take a few weeks or months. It all depends on who is maintaining a certain phone or tablet.