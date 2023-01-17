You can make Spotify louder by the settings menu and selecting "Loud" from the "Volume Level" drop-down menu.

Is Spotify’s volume too quiet when you’re listening to music and podcasts? Even if you’ve already moved the volume slider to maximum, you can change one setting in your Spotify app to get louder audio. Here’s how to enable it.

Note: Because of the way Spotify’s volume-boosting feature works, your sound quality may diminish. You can disable the louder audio option again if you don’t like how it sounds. Also, if you’re using Spotify’s web player, be aware that you won’t have access to the loud volume option at all.

How to Make Music Louder in Spotify for iPhone, iPad, and Android

To make Spotify’s music louder so that you can listen to your music even in noisy environments with your AirPods, other earbuds, headphones, or your phone’s speakers, simply follow these steps.

Note: On mobile devices you’ll need Spotify Premium to use the loud volume option.

Launch the Spotify app on your phone and select the gear icon in the top-right corner.

On an iPhone or iPad, you’ll tap the “Playback” option.

On the page that opens, you’ll see a “Volume Level” option. Select this option and choose “Loud.”

And that’s all. Spotify has increased your music level, and you can experience it by heading to the app’s main screen and playing a music track.

How to Make Spotify Louder on a Windows PC and Mac

Like with the mobile app, in Spotify’s Windows and Mac app, you just have to toggle on an option to make your music louder. Unlike the mobile app, though, you can increase the volume level without a paid subscription.

To do that, if you’re Windows, then click your name in Spotify’s top-right corner and choose “Settings.”

In Spotify for Mac, you’ll click Spotify > Preferences in the menu bar.

On the “Settings” page, in the “Audio Quality” section, you’ll see a “Volume Level” menu. Click this menu and set it to “Loud.”

And that’s it. Get back to the app’s main screen and play a song. You’ll find that your music’s loudness is higher than before.

What to Do If Spotify Still Isn’t Loud Enough

If Spotify isn’t loud enough for you even after following the above methods, there are a few things you can do to further increase Spotify’s volume.

One is increasing the volume of the device you’re listening on to the highest level possible. This ensures your speakers’ full capability is utilized. Be careful not to increase volume too much, though, because that can lead to hearing loss.

The second thing you can do is check any audio cords you’re using for damage. A shredded, exposed, or bent cord can reduce your music’s volume levels. Even if you don’t see external damage, internal problems probably exist if you move the cord and hear changes in volume or pops and cracks in the audio.

If you’re using old speakers that aren’t loud enough, or laptop speakers that are subpar, consider purchasing newer external speakers that offer better sound quality and volume. This will ensure you can experience your music at the level you desire.

In addition, you can enable Spotify’s equalizer as well as follow our sound quality tips to improve your overall music listening experience with this app.