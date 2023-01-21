Switching between open tabs in your Chrome, Safari, Firefox, and Edge web browsers is as easy as pressing a keyboard shortcut. You can go to the next tab, previous tab, or a specific tab using a shortcut on your Windows, Linux, and Mac machines. Here’s how.
Switch to the Next Tab in Chrome, Safari, Firefox, and Edge
On Windows and Linux
On Mac
Change to the Previous Tab in Chrome, Safari, Firefox, and Edge
On Windows and Linux
On Mac
Jump to a Specific Tab in Chrome, Safari, Firefox, and Edge
On Windows and Linux
On Mac
If you’d like to jump to the next open tab (the tab to the right of your current tab), all you have to do is press the relevant keyboard shortcut from the list below.
On Windows and Linux
Chrome, Firefox, and Edge: Ctrl+Tab
On Mac
- Safari and Edge: Control+Tab
- Chrome and Firefox: Command+Option+Right Arrow
Change to the Previous Tab in Chrome, Safari, Firefox, and Edge
To go to the previous tab (the tab to the left of your current tab), press one of the following keys.
On Windows and Linux
- Chrome, Firefox, and Edge: Ctrl+Shift+Tab
On Mac
- Safari and Edge: Control+Shift+Tab
- Chrome and Firefox: Command+Option+Left Arrow
Jump to a Specific Tab in Chrome, Safari, Firefox, and Edge
You can use a keyboard shortcut to access a specific tab in your web browser. Here, in the keyboard shortcut, you need to replace the number with your tab number.
The tab counting works from left to right, with the left-most tab numbered as number 1.
On Windows and Linux
- Chrome, Edge, and Firefox (Windows): Ctrl+1 to Ctrl+8
- Firefox (Linux): Alt+1 to Alt+8
On Mac
- Safari: Command+1 to Command+9
- Chrome, Edge, and Firefox: Command+1 to Command+8
And that’s how you quickly and conveniently cycle between the open tabs in your favorite web browser. Happy browsing!
