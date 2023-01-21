You can switch to the next tab in Chrome, Firefox, and Edge on Windows, and Linux using Ctrl+Tab. On a Mac, use Control+Tab in Safari and Edge, and Command+Option+Right Arrow in Chrome and Firefox.

Switching between open tabs in your Chrome, Safari, Firefox, and Edge web browsers is as easy as pressing a keyboard shortcut. You can go to the next tab, previous tab, or a specific tab using a shortcut on your Windows, Linux, and Mac machines. Here’s how.

RELATED: How to Switch Tabs in a Full-Screen Chrome Browser

Switch to the Next Tab in Chrome, Safari, Firefox, and Edge

If you’d like to jump to the next open tab (the tab to the right of your current tab), all you have to do is press the relevant keyboard shortcut from the list below.

On Windows and Linux

Chrome, Firefox, and Edge: Ctrl+Tab

On Mac

Safari and Edge: Control+Tab

Chrome and Firefox: Command+Option+Right Arrow

RELATED: How to Close Browser Tabs With a Keyboard Shortcut (in Chrome, Firefox, Edge, and Safari)

Change to the Previous Tab in Chrome, Safari, Firefox, and Edge

To go to the previous tab (the tab to the left of your current tab), press one of the following keys.

On Windows and Linux

Chrome, Firefox, and Edge: Ctrl+Shift+Tab

On Mac

Safari and Edge: Control+Shift+Tab

Apple

Chrome and Firefox: Command+Option+Left Arrow

Apple

Jump to a Specific Tab in Chrome, Safari, Firefox, and Edge

You can use a keyboard shortcut to access a specific tab in your web browser. Here, in the keyboard shortcut, you need to replace the number with your tab number.

The tab counting works from left to right, with the left-most tab numbered as number 1.

On Windows and Linux

Chrome, Edge, and Firefox (Windows): Ctrl+1 to Ctrl+8

Hannah Stryker / How-To Geek

Firefox (Linux): Alt+1 to Alt+8

Hannah Stryker / How-To Geek

On Mac

Safari: Command+1 to Command+9

Apple

Chrome, Edge, and Firefox: Command+1 to Command+8

Apple

And that’s how you quickly and conveniently cycle between the open tabs in your favorite web browser. Happy browsing!

RELATED: 10 Essential Keyboard Shortcuts for Browser Tabs