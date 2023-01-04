We previously saw ASUS announce the ExpertBook B9. Back then, the company claimed it was the world’s thinnest 14-inch laptop, and now that model is getting even better with an OLED screen and other improvements.

The new ASUS ExpertBook B9 still has that same 14-inch screen, but now, it’s an OLED panel rather than an IPS display, meaning you’ll have inky blacks and more vivid colors. This makes it perfect not only for keeping up with your work shift, but also for watching movies and series on it after a long day of work.

This model also makes up for several other shortcomings the previous model had. For starters, it swaps the 12th-gen Intel Core CPUs for the latest and greatest 13th-gen chips. While the previous model came with up to 16GB of DDR5 RAM, this new model goes up to 64GB, ensuring this laptop can keep up with the workflow of any remote worker, no matter what they do. Despite these improvements, ASUS still claims this is one of the thinnest and lightest 14-inch laptops currently available, although it won’t say if it’s the thinnest now.

The new ExpertBook B9 looks like a great option for anyone who needs a Windows laptop for productivity work. ASUS didn’t confirm final pricing, though.