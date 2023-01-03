While ultrawide monitors aren’t rare these days, you can say that Samsung helped popularize the concept with its Odyssey G9 curved 32:9 display. Now, Samsung is going all in with the 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9.

While previous models of the Odyssey G9 notably came with a 49-inch display — still massive in its own right — the new model of the Odyssey Neo G9 pushes that to a massive 57 inches. The previous models of the Odyssey G9 and the Odyssey Neo G9 notably featured a resolution of 5120 x 1440, but the increased size of the new model calls for a resolution increase as well. As a result, the new model is 7680 x 2160 — technically making it 8K, at least horizontally.

The monitor also goes all-out on other aspects as well. For starters, it’s one of the only devices on the market to support DisplayPort 2.1, and it also has a refresh rate of 240Hz with a 1 ms response time. And to prevent screen tearing, we also have adaptive sync and support for AMD’s FreeSync Premium.

Samsung didn’t confirm pricing or availability details, but rest assured, the monitor will be pricey. The smaller 49-inch G9 had an MSRP of $1,400 when it was first released, and now costs around $1,100.