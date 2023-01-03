It’s hard to find a good, balanced laptop these days. Acer’s new Swift Go 14 and Swift Go 16 could be contenders for the best laptops around, complete with Intel’s latest and greatest 13th gen silicon.

The Acer Swift Go 14 and 16, just announced at CES 2023, come with 14-inch and 16-inch displays. Both have a 120Hz resolution, with the Go 14 coming with a 2880 x 1800 resolution and the Go 16 having a 3200 x 2000 resolution. The laptops’ 16:10 panels have a peak brightness of 500 nits and TUV Rheinland’s EyeSafe certification. They also support 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut.

More importantly, these computers are powered by Intel’s range of 13th gen Core H-series CPUs, and they’re Intel Evo-certified, so these laptops should be among the best in the Windows world. They also come with Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI 2.1, and even a microSD card reader. It’s great to see more laptops embrace a wide selection of ports — a trend also visible on Apple’s latest MacBook Pro models.

Both computers are great balanced options if you’re looking for a laptop to get work done on the go. They start at $900, and you’ll be able to buy them starting in June.