It can be hard to pick the right gaming monitor, with latency, refresh rate, resolution, and other factors to consider. Thankfully, Acer’s new Predator X45 display looks like one of the most balanced choices to date.

The Acer Predator X45 has a 45-inch 21:9 QHD+ 800R curved display, a 240Hz refresh rate, and a 0.01 ms pixel response time. That makes it one of the best options for anyone playing games, whether it be in competitive esports or just casual play with friends. It also supports AMD’s FreeSync Premium for reduced latency, although we don’t seem to have NVIDIA G-Sync support. It makes up for it with its other specs, though.

The display supports 98.5% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, ensuring your games are looking as rich as they can possibly look. Acer also certified it for TUV-Rheinland EyeSafe, so it might give you less eye strain than some other monitors. Finally, it has a USB-C hub, and even a KVM switch that lets you switch between multiple computers on a whim, without having to swap around keyboards and mice.

If the Predator X45 sounds like your next monitor, you’ll be able to grab it in the second quarter of 2023. It’ll set you back $1,700, although you have a few months to gather that money. It seems like a solid option if you need a great, all-around monitor where all your games will look, and feel, amazing.