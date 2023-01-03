If you were waiting until after CES for your gaming laptop shopping, you made the right call. Alienware has kicked off the new year with a handful of new laptops, all of which are powered by Intel’s just-announced 13th gen lineup of mobile chips and NVIDIA’s new RTX 4000 mobile GPUs.

Alienware just announced a total of four new laptops, the 2023 models of the Alienware m16, the m18, the x14 R2, and the x16. The m18 comes with a massive 18-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) display with a 165Hz refresh rate, with a FHD+ (1920 x 1200) option also available. The latter option has a crazy 480Hz refresh rate, similar to a freshly-announced monitor also made by Alienware. The m16 is more modestly sized, but still big at 16 inches, and it’s also available in both QHD+ 165Hz and FHD+ 480Hz flavors.

The x16 also comes with these 16-inch display options, but the x16 R2 is more modest in comparison, coming with a more compact 14-inch panel with a 165Hz refresh rate and a QHD+ resolution — no FHD+ 480Hz option. Aside from sizes, these laptops have a lot in common. The x14 R20’s base model comes with an RTX 3050, with higher-end models going up to an RTX 4050 and 4060. The other three models go all-in on NVIDIA’s Ada Lovelace architecture, as they come with a choice of an RTX 4050, 4060, 4070, 4080, and 4090.

They don’t skimp on CPU horsepower, either. The x14 R2 is available with up to an Intel Core i7-13620H, while all other models come with up to an Intel Core i9 (13900HX in the case of the m18 and 13900HK in the case of the x16). The m16, m18, and x16 also come with a mechanical keyboard, using Cherry MX ultra-low profile switches in addition to Alienware’s AlienFX RGB lighting.

The new laptops look promising, but we don’t know exact pricing or availability information yet. You’ll be able to buy them later this year.