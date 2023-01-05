There are countless USB Type-C hubs for adding more ports to a computer, or docking a laptop in a desk setup, but most of them don’t support Thunderbolt. Now, accessory maker Satechi has revealed a slim Thunderbolt 4 dock you can take anywhere.

Just in time for CES 2023, Satechi has revealed the Thunderbolt 4 Slim Hub, a thinner version of the Thunderbolt dock the company already sells. It has three Thunderbolt 4 downstream ports, and support for up to six levels of daisy-chaining — meaning you can plug in plenty of high-speed drives, monitors, and other accessories (as long as all the cables are up to the task).

Satechi said the hub “can support two 4K screens at 60Hz, one 8K screen at 30Hz, or one 6K screen on M1 & M2 Macs.” It’s mostly advertised for use with Mac computers, but should also be compatible with any Thunderbolt 4 PCs. Satechi specifically mentions support for the Surface Pro 9, but didn’t say if it’s compatible with recent iPad Pro models.

Each port can handle speeds of up to 40 Gbps, and they are backwards-compatible with USB 4 and USB Type-C. A dedicated 100W power supply keeps everything running, with a maximum charging speed of 60W for a connected computer, and 15W for phones and tablets. There’s also a single USB Type-A connector, which can be helpful for a keyboard, mouse, or flash drive.

The Thunderbolt 4 Slim Hub costs $199.99 on Satechi’s website, but there is a 20% off discount until January 12 when you use code CES20 at checkout.