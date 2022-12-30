While radio isn’t particularly hard to access — after all, you just need a device capable of tuning into radio frequencies — listening to radio outside of your area can be difficult. This app, however, lets you listen to any radio station in any country around the world, complete with a fun interface.

Radio Garden is available as a web version, and it also has mobile apps for Android and iOS. Its whole premise is that you can listen to a number of radio stations in many different countries and cities — you’ll see a bunch of small green dots all across the globe, and those are radio stations that you can tune into immediately. You don’t even need a login or any kind of subscription. All you need is a device that can access the internet, like a computer or smartphone.

I played around with the Android version for a bit, and I managed to tune into stations from all across the United States, as well as to a few stations in South American and European countries. As a true test of its global capabilities, I even tuned into a station located in the isolated city of Pyongyang, North Korea, and I was successful.

It’s definitely something you should give a shot, even if it’s to have fun for a bit.