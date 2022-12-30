A New Year’s tradition since 1890, the Rose Parade returns to the streets of Pasadena, California, on January 2, 2023, at 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT, with 80-plus floats, marching bands, and equestrian units. Here’s how to stream it live.

ABC

ABC will air this year’s parade, featuring activist and former Arizona congresswoman Gabby Giffords as grand marshal, representing the 2023 parade theme of “Turning the Corner.”

Subscribers to DirecTV Stream ($69.99+ per month after a five-day free trial), Fubo TV ($64.99+ per month after a three-day free trial), Hulu + Live TV ($69.99+ per month after a seven-day free trial), Vidgo ($59.95+ per month), and YouTube TV ($64.99 per month after a seven-day free trial) can watch the parade coverage as part of the live stream of their local ABC affiliate.

NBC and Peacock

NBC’s coverage of the Rose Parade will be hosted by actors Mario Lopez (Saved by the Bell) and Ana Gasteyer (Saturday Night Live). The network has been covering the Rose Parade since before TV existed, starting on NBC radio in 1927 and on TV in 1954.

Subscribers to DirecTV Stream ($69.99+ per month after a five-day free trial), Fubo TV ($64.99+ per month after a three-day free trial), Hulu + Live TV ($69.99+ per month after a seven-day free trial), Sling TV ($40+ per month after a seven-day free trial), and YouTube TV ($64.99 per month after a seven-day free trial) can watch the parade coverage as part of the live stream of their local NBC affiliate.

NBC’s coverage will also be available live and on demand via NBC’s streaming service Peacock ($4.99+ per month or $49.99+ per year).

RFD-TV and The Cowboy Channel

The rural-focused networks RFD-TV and the Cowboy Channel will air coverage of the Rose Parade hosted by RFD-TV and Rural Radio meteorologist Christina Loren and Pam Minick of RFD-TV and Cowboy Channel series American Rancher and Gentle Giants. RFD-TV even has its own float in this year’s parade. The networks will also have coverage of the related EquestFest equestrian event starting at 8 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. PT, followed by a Rose Parade pre-show.

Subscribers to DirecTV Stream ($69.99+ per month after a five-day free trial) and Sling TV ($40+ per month after a seven-day free trial) can watch the parade coverage as part of the RFD-TV live stream on DirecTV Stream and Sling TV, and the Cowboy Channel live stream on Sling TV.

The networks’ parade coverage is also available on dedicated streaming services RFD-TV Now ($9.99 per month or $89.99 per year) and Cowboy Channel+ ($9.99 per month or $99.99 per year).

Bypass Geographic Restrictions With a VPN

If you live outside the United States or are traveling abroad, and you still want to stream the 2023 Rose Parade broadcast from the U.S., your best option is to use a VPN. With a VPN, you can bypass geographical restrictions and stream the Rose Parade (and the Rose Bowl) from U.S. outlets.

ExpressVPN is our choice for the best overall VPN and the best VPN for streaming. It’s a quick and easy way to watch the Rose Parade anywhere you’re located. Here’s how to get started:

Download ExpressVPN. Connect to a server located in the United States. Sign in to your live-TV streaming service of choice, or head to Peacock or RFD-TV Now. You will need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code.

ExpressVPN also offers a free trial, so if you aren’t satisfied with the service, you can cancel right after the Rose Parade ends.