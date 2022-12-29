There are many clones of the Steam Deck, the handheld console that’s taking the gaming scene by storm. But what’s fun about that? The true nature of PC gaming is to build your own machine. And someone just took that philosophy to heart and made a DIY gaming handheld that can run Windows games.

Reddit user SerMumble has put together a system allowing them to play games on the go. The build itself contains many aftermarket parts, including a compact ASRock motherboard that’s meant for tiny PCs and a tiny keyboard, as well as a 3D-printed case, batteries, and a 9-inch display. The computer itself runs an AMD Ryzen 7 4800U with eight cores and 16 threads, as well as a Radeon Vega 7 integrated GPU, 32 GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD.

Those specs can be tweaked, since it’s just using a repurposed desktop motherboard — it allows up to 64GB of SODIMM DDR4 memory and more storage and connectivity thanks to the presence of m.2 slots. Battery life isn’t too great, though. The creator reports it at “1-5.5hrs” with normal lithium-ion battery cells.

It’s a very cool project, and it’s even quite versatile. If you’d like something better than AMD’s Ryzen 4000 APUs, ASRock also has a number of motherboards that can be used in a project like this touting Ryzen 5000U-series chips.

When it comes to DIY, the limit really is your imagination — and this project proves that not even a Steam Deck-like device can be out of your reach. It might look more like a Frankenstein project than a game console, though.