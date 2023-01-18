This utility is called CertUtil and it runs from Command Prompt. You use an error code (such 0x80004005) as the argument in the utility and it gives you a brief description of that code.
RELATED: How to Fix "What Needs Your Attention" Windows 10 Setup Errors
Use CertUtil to Find Descriptions of Windows Error Codes
To start using CertUtil, launch a Command Prompt window on your PC. You can do this by opening the “Start” menu, searching for “Command Prompt”, and selecting the tool.
When the Command Prompt window opens, type the following command and press Enter. In this command, replace
ErrorCode with the code for which you want to get an explanation.
CertUtil /error ErrorCode
Tip: You can copy the error code to your clipboard and paste it into Command Prompt to save time.
For example, to find the text description of the error code
0x80070490 , you’ll type the following in Command Prompt and press Enter:
CertUtil /error 0x80070490
When the result is displayed, next to “Error Message Text,” you’ll find a brief description of your specified error code.
With this error description, you now know what your error code refers to, and you can take the actions you need to fix that blue screen of death.
RELATED: Everything You Need To Know About the Blue Screen of Death
- › Apple’s HomePod Is Back, With New Features and a Lower Price
- › 5K Monitors Are Here, But Should You Buy One?
- › UPDF for Mac Review: Feature-Packed but Buggy
- › What Types of Electric Snow Blowers Are There? (And Which One Is Right For Me?)
- › How Do “Self-Charging” Remotes Work?
- › TP-Link’s New Smart Plug Is Super Tiny and Works With Matter