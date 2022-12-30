The longest-running college football bowl game, the Rose Bowl showcases two of the sport’s top teams. The 109th edition features Utah taking on Penn State, at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT on January 2, 2023. Here’s how to stream it live.

Hulu + Live TV

The Rose Bowl airs exclusively on ESPN, and subscribers to Hulu + Live TV ($69.99+ per month after a seven-day free trial) can watch it on the ESPN live stream. Check out the matchup between the top teams in college football’s Big Ten and Pac-12 Conferences, which has been the tradition for most of the Rose Bowl’s history.

YouTube TV

Subscribers to YouTube TV ($64.99 per month after a seven-day free trial) can also watch the Rose Bowl via the ESPN feed. Watch the action live from the Rose Bowl stadium in Pasadena, California, the home of the game for nearly every year since 1923.

DirecTV Stream

ESPN is also available on DirecTV Stream ($69.99+ per month after a five-day free trial), to watch the last Rose Bowl to follow the conference showdown format, before it becomes a semifinal or quarter-final match for the annual College Football Playoff starting next year.

FuboTV

Subscribers to FuboTV ($64.99+ per month after a three-day free trial) can watch this year’s Rose Bowl on ESPN, which has been the home of the game since 2011 and has the annual broadcast rights through at least 2026.

Vidgo

If you subscribe to Vidgo ($59.95+ per month), you can watch the Rose Bowl live on the ESPN feed. Check out the first-ever game between Utah (making its second Rose Bowl appearance) and Penn State (playing in the Rose Bowl for the fifth time).

Sling TV

ESPN is available on select tiers of Sling TV ($40+ per month after a seven-day free trial), to watch ESPN broadcasters Kirk Herbstreit, Chris Fowler, and Holly Rowe provide commentary on this year’s game.

Bypass Geographic Restrictions With a VPN

If you live outside the United States or are traveling abroad, and you still want to stream the Rose Bowl broadcast from the U.S., your best option is to use a VPN. With a VPN, you can bypass geographical restrictions and stream the Rose Bowl from U.S. outlets.

ExpressVPN is our choice for the best overall VPN and the best VPN for streaming. It’s a quick and easy way to watch the Rose Bowl anywhere you’re located. Here’s how to get started:

Download ExpressVPN. Connect to a server located in the United States. Sign in to your live-TV streaming service of choice, or head to YouTube TV or FuboTV. You will need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code.

ExpressVPN also offers a free trial, so if you aren’t satisfied with the service, you can cancel right after the Rose Bowl ends.