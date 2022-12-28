Anker sells some of the best phone chargers around, but the company has so many overlapping options that they can be difficult to narrow down. The Nano II 65W charger is a standout choice now, as it’s on sale for just $35.

The Anker Nano II is advertised as compatible working with the Apple MacBook Pro and Air, Dell XPS 13, Galaxy S20 and S10 series, Galaxy Note 20, iPhone 13 series, iPad Pro, and Google Pixel. The adapter should work with any other USB Power Delivery-compatible device — nearly everything with a USB Type-C port. The inclusion of Programmable Power Supply (PPS) support means it’s also compatible with some picker devices that require PPS.

65W is enough to power most ultrabooks, any tablet, and definitely anything smaller (like phones or eReaders). The other main selling point is the compact size made possible by using Gallium Nitride (GaN) hardware. It measures just 1.65 x 1.42 x 1.74 inches, and is 58% smaller than Apple’s 61W wall charger it included with MacBooks for a while.

This same deal popped up back in July, but it was a timed discount for Amazon Prime Day and required an Amazon Prime account. The charger is once again $34.99, but this time, Prime isn’t required.