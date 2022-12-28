Sony makes some of the best noise cancelling headphones around, and the WH-1000XM5 is the company’s top-tier option. Now you can buy the headphones for $279, a 30% cut from the original price, and $69 lower than on Black Friday.

The WH-1000XM5 is the newest version of Sony’s popular WH series of active noise cancelling (ANC) headphones, complete with an updated design, long-lasting battery life, and great sound quality. It supports wireless audio over Bluetooth, and there’s a detachable cable in the box for use with 3.5mm audio jacks. Charging is provided through a USB Type-C connector, and downloading the Sony Headphones Connect app on an iPhone or Android device lets you customize the audio equalizer and controls.

Sony WH-1000XM5 This is by far the best price yet for Sony's WH-1000XM5 headphones, but the deal is limited to the silver color.

We gave the headphones a score of 9/10 in our Sony WH-1000XM5 review, awarding points for the best-in-class ANC, excellent sound quality, and decent microphone for calls. However, we were a bit bummed by the lack of an IP rating or any kind of water resistance, and the memory foam and synthetic layer can get warm in hot outdoor weather.

This is a new all-time low price for the WH-1000XM5, which has been sitting at $348 for most of the holiday season. However, only the silver color is available at the lowest price, and seemingly only through Amazon’s online store.

