Christmas is over and buying more goodies may be the last thing on your mind, but as it turns out, you might need some new gear to go with your big new presents. Here are some great deals on fantastic accessories.

Logitech G435 Bluetooth Gaming Headset for $29.99 ($50 Off)

Finding a good headset is hard—and it’s even harder to find one at a good price. Logitech’s G series of gaming accessories are always great, and right now, you can get the wireless G435 gaming headset for just $29.99. You’ll have to choose the White or Blue colorway (the Black colorway is $49.88), but they still look great, have fantastic battery life, and the price is hard to beat.

Razer Kishi iPhone Game Controller for $44.99 ($55 Off)

Do you play games on your iPhone a lot? It’s a good idea to pick up a physical controller for your smartphone, then. There are a few different types, but the ones that grip your phone in a “claw” style and turn your iPhone into something akin to the Nintendo Switch are arguably the most comfortable.

The Razer Kishi, one of these claw-type mobile game controllers, is on sale for just $44.99, $55 off the normal price. Razer is a well-loved gaming brand, and the Kishi itself is highly regarded, so for this price, it’s more than worth the investment.

Govee Envisual TV Backlight T2 for $109.99 ($30 Off)

Bias lighting is a great way to reduce eyestrain while watching TV or using a computer monitor, and there are even TV backlights that change color with whatever you’re watching to add to your immersion while saving yourself from a headache. Govee’s Envisual T2 lights are an upgraded version of the company’s bias lighting. It uses a dual camera at the top of the television to capture the colors on the screen and replicate them for the backlight.

Sound interesting? You can give these TV backlights a try for just $109.99, $30 off the full price.

