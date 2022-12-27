After two years of limited events, the Times Square Ball drop returns at full capacity to celebrate 2023. Once again, viewers can see a packed crowd as the glittering ball descends to mark the new year. Here’s how to stream it.

Times Square Online

One Times Square, the home of the Times Square Ball, offers a mobile and desktop app that enters you into a Times Square metaverse. There are games, a virtual Times Square, and live streams of various feeds of the ball drop, starting at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT.

You can also stream a more straightforward live webcast of the ball drop on the official Times Square and Times Square Ball websites and on Times Square’s Facebook and Twitter pages.

ABC

The longstanding tradition of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve continues with host Ryan Seacrest, who will broadcast live from Times Square along with returning co-host Liza Koshy. They’ll be joined by singer Jessie James Decker in Times Square, with performances by iconic pop-rockers Duran Duran, legendary R&B group New Edition, BTS member J-Hope, and TikTok star Jax.

Beyond Times Square, the show will include live broadcasts from New Orleans (hosted by actor Billy Porter), Puerto Rico (hosted by actress Roselyn Sanchez), and Los Angeles (hosted by DJ D-Nice). Pop singer Ciara will also present a series of pretaped performances from Disneyland.

Subscribers to DirecTV Stream ($69.99+ per month after a five-day free trial), Fubo TV ($64.99+ per month after a three-day free trial), Hulu + Live TV ($69.99+ per month after a seven-day free trial), Vidgo ($59.95+ per month), and YouTube TV ($64.99 per month after a seven-day free trial) can watch Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve starting at 8 p.m. local time as part of the live stream of their local ABC affiliate.

CNN

Bravo’s Andy Cohen once again joins his friend and CNN anchor Anderson Cooper for CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live. Cohen and Cooper will broadcast live from Times Square starting at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, including the ball drop and performances from R&B superstar Usher, pop singers Ellie Goulding and Ava Max, and more. At 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 p.m. PT, they’ll hand off coverage to CNN anchor Don Lemon in New Orleans.

Subscribers to DirecTV Stream ($69.99+ per month after a five-day free trial), Fubo TV ($64.99+ per month after a three-day free trial), Hulu + Live TV ($69.99+ per month after a seven-day free trial), YouTube TV ($64.99 per month after a seven-day free trial), and Sling TV ($40+ per month after a seven-day free trial) can watch CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live as part of the CNN live stream.