USB Type-C can handle storage, video, audio, and other types of data, but sometimes you need the right adapter. A DisplayPort adapter from Cable Matters is now on sale, making it a perfect option for hooking up screens or VR headsets to a USB-C device.

Cable Matters has discounted its USB-C to DisplayPort 1.4 adapter to $15.99 on Amazon, a 20% reduction from the original MSRP, and the lowest recorded price yet. The adapter allows you to connect anything using a full-size DisplayPort cable to a USB Type-C device. You still need a DisplayPort cable on the other end for the display, but the adapter works with 8K @ 60 Hz, or 4K @ 144 Hz.

Cable Matters USB C to DisplayPort 1.4 Adapter This adapter allows you to use DisplayPort-compatible monitors over USB Type-C. You still need a double-ended DisplayPort cable, though.

The Cable Matters adapter is primarily useful for connecting laptops and other PCs to DisplayPort-compatible monitors, but it should also work with iPads that have USB-C ports (such as the new 10th-gen iPad), as well as Android devices that support DisplayPort (like most Samsung Galaxy phones and tablets). It’s also advertised as compatible with the Oculus Rift S, if the connected PC can handle DisplayPort 1.4.

RELATED: Should You Use HDMI, DisplayPort, or USB-C for a 4K Monitor?