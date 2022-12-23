Even as the company’s Mac lineup of computers is stronger than ever, Apple still really wants you to use your iPad as a computer too. Now, you can bring some of your video editing over to your tablet, as DaVinci Resolve is now officially available on iPads as well.

Blackmagic Design has officially released an iPad version of its acclaimed color correction and video editing software, DaVinci Resolve, which you can now download and check out from the App Store. It has an interface that’s very similar to the desktop version, except a little more touch-optimized, so if you’ve used the software before, you’ll feel right at home here. You can also use it with an Apple Pencil if you’d rather work with more precision.

The app is free to use, and like the desktop version, you can unlock the Studio version of DaVinci Resolve through a one-time in-app purchase of $94.99. It works with all iPad models as long as they have at least an Apple A12 Bionic processor, meaning that all iPad models currently available in retailers are technically compatible. However, the app’s description states that for the best experience, your iPad should have at least an M1 or M2 chip.

You can check it out on the App Store now.