Using the Variants on the Design tab, you can create a PowerPoint theme with your own style. Save the theme and reuse it for future presentations to build your brand with a consistent appearance.

Do you often find yourself tweaking the cosmetic elements of your Microsoft PowerPoint presentation to get a consistent look throughout? Rather than change each element on your slide individually, you can save time by making and applying your own theme.

What Is a Theme in PowerPoint?

Different than a template (which includes slide layouts), a PowerPoint theme is a collection of colors, fonts, and backgrounds. The collection is saved in PowerPoint so you can retrieve and reuse the theme again and again across PPTX files.

While PowerPoint offers premade themes you can use, it’s also possible to preload the exact colors and fonts you want by creating a custom theme for a consistent appearance throughout. Whether you want your school colors or those that compliment your company logo, we’ll show you how to make a PowerPoint theme of your own.

How to Create a PowerPoint Theme

To get started, you can select one of the premade themes. If there’s one that has a color or design you want to use, this is ideal. But if not, don’t worry because you can change each element of the theme to your liking.

Choose the Colors

Open your slideshow in PowerPoint and go to the Design tab. You can use the Themes box to select a premade theme as the base for your custom theme if you like. Otherwise, select the arrow on the bottom right of the Variants box.

Move to Colors. If you’d like to start with a particular color scheme you see, beside the default Office scheme, select it. Choose “Customize Colors” at the bottom of the drop-down box.

Use the Create New Theme Colors box that opens to pick your colors for each of the options. You can select a color for the text and background, various accents, and hyperlinks (followed and unfollowed). As you choose your colors, you’ll see the previews on the right side.

If you want to use a custom color for an option, pick “More Colors” at the bottom of the palette. Then, use the Standard or Custom tab to choose the color. If you want to use a hex code or specific RGB or HSL settings, use the Custom tab. Click “OK” to save your color.

When you finish, enter a title for the customized color scheme in the Name box at the bottom. Then, click “Save.” If you decide to start over, simply select “Reset” on the bottom left to begin again.

Select the Fonts

Next, you can choose the heading and body fonts for your theme. On the Design tab, select the Variants arrow like you did for the colors. Move to Fonts and pick “Customize Fonts” at the bottom.

Use the Create New Theme Fonts box to pick the Heading Font and Body Font on the left. You’ll see a preview with your choices to the right.

Then, give the custom font set a title in the Name box and click “Save.”

Pick the Effects

If you want to add a set of effects to your theme, other than the default Office effects, you can do this as well. Effects include shadows, lines, fills, and reflections.

Open the Variants drop-down menu and select Effects. Then, choose one from the list of options. You can’t currently customize the effects like you can colors and fonts.

Save Your Theme

Once you have everything set up for your theme, it’s time to save it in the Slide Master settings. This lets you use it in future PowerPoint slideshows as well as the current one.

Go to the View tab and select “Slide Master” in the Master Views section of the ribbon.

Click the Themes drop-down box in the Edit Theme section of the ribbon. Choose “Save Current Theme” at the bottom of the list.

You should see the default location as Microsoft > Templates > Document Themes. Give the theme a name in the File Name section and confirm the Save As Type as Office Theme. Click “Save.”

When you return to the presentation, click “Close Master View” in the ribbon.

Reuse a Custom Theme

Once you save your theme, you can use it in your next presentation if you like.

Head to the Design tab and open the Themes drop-down box. You should see your theme near the top in the Custom section. You can hover your cursor over it to confirm the name. Select it to apply it to your presentation.

When you create custom PowerPoint themes, you can pick the exact colors, fonts, and backgrounds you want. Then, reuse the theme so that all of your presentations have a consistent appearance.

For more, look at how to set a custom template as the default in PowerPoint.