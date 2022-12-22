If you’re willing to tinker with your Steam Deck, there are some impressive hardware mods available. One of them is a sweet new transparent backplate, produced by JSAUX.

JSAUX is a company that has developed a reputation for its Steam Deck accessories, and now, the company is selling an unofficial replacement backplate for the Steam Deck. Its frosted semi-transparent design lets you see the insides of your Steam Deck in full, and it also evokes a similar look and feel as the frosted clear shells for the Game Boy Color and the Game Boy Advance. It makes for a nice nostalgia trip, which also happens to work very well since the Steam Deck is, after all, a handheld console.

This backplate will also give you everything you need to install it, including screws, a screwdriver, an opener, and even a set of back buttons. As you might imagine, the Steam Deck’s rear backplate isn’t easily swappable, but if you’re willing to put a little elbow grease on it, it’ll come right off, and you’ll be able to install the new one easily. This is technically a mod, though, although an easy one, and if you don’t feel comfortable disassembling your console, you should probably not do it or ask someone more knowledgeable to help you out.

If you want to go through with this and make your Steam Deck transparent, make sure you get one now. It’s just $30, after all.