CES 2023 is in full swing, and Dell has a bunch of new products to show off. The new Dell UltraSharp 6K promises to be the world’s first 6K monitor with IPS Black panel technology, but the features don’t stop there.

The new Dell UltraSharp 32 6K Monitor (model U3224KB) is a high-end productivity monitor, with a resolution of 6144 x 3456 and a contrast ratio of 2,000:1. It’s the first 6K display with “IPS Black,” a specialized version of LCD panel developed by LG that attempts to reduce light bleed and create deeper blacks — potentially giving you some of the benefits of an OLED panel. This is definitely intended for creative work (or anything else that benefits from accurate colors), as it covers 100% sRGB, 100% Rec. 709, 99% DCI-P3, and 99% Display P3.

The other unique selling point here is the integrated webcam, which sits above the display in a circular casing. It uses a “4K dual gain HDR CMOS sensor,” and a pair of microphones help with noise cancellation. Dell added buttons for mute and turning off the camera to the front of the display, but there’s no manual privacy shutter — it “automatically opens and closes the camera shutter by syncing to video conferencing applications.”

There’s a laundry list of other features, including a KVM for switching accessories and display between multiple PCs, Picture-in-Picture mode for different sources, Thunderbolt 4 support with 140W pass-through, USB Type-A and Type-C ports, Ethernet, and much more. Unfortunately, Dell didn’t share pricing or availability information, but all those features will probably add up to a hefty price tag.