Valve’s Steam PC games store revealed back in September that it was changing its yearly schedule for major sale events, but the annual winter sale was staying in place. Right on schedule, the Steam Winter Sale has started.

The Steam Winter Sale is live from December 22, 2022 to January 5, 2023, ending on that day at 10 AM Pacific. That’s the same timeframe as last year, giving you exactly two weeks to scoop up any games you want that might be on sale. The next store-wide sale after this will be a spring sale in March, since Valve won’t do any Lunar New Year sales in 2023 and beyond.

This time around, some of the highlight discounts include God of War for $30 (40% off), Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 for $59 (15% off), and Rust for $27 (33% off). As with most Steam sales, just about every game on the store has some discount available, usually matching previous site-wide sales or slightly beating them. I’ve been playing a lot of Planet Coaster lately, which is an older game and has a 75% off discount right now.

You can check out all the sales from store.steampowered.com in a web browser, the Steam desktop apps, or the mobile apps.