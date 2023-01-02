The Kindle home screen is your portal to all of your eBooks. It can get a bit messy and annoying to navigate if you have a lot of books. The “Collections” feature is like folders for the home screen.

“Collections” allows you to group books into folders in your library. Instead of scrolling through a long home screen, you can go hunting more directly. It’s up to you to decide how you want to use the Collections. You could group books by author, genre, topic, etc.

It’s super easy to create Collections, but finding them after they’ve been created is a little less straightforward. We’ll show you how to create Collections and put them on your home screen.

How to Use Collections on a Kindle

Tap the three-dot menu icon on the “Home” or “Library” tab and select “Create a Collection.”

Give the Collection a name and tap “Create.”

Select all the books you want to have in the Collection, then tap “Save.”

Now you’ll need to decide how Collections appear in your Library. Tap the three-dot menu icon again and select “Settings.”

Go to Device Options > Advanced Options.

Next, go to Home & Library > Collections.

You have three options for displaying Collections in your Library, choose one of them.

That’s all there is to it! Collections are great for those who have a large number of books in their library. A Kindle can hold a lot of eBooks, so make sure they’re organized well.

