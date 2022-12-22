For the last three decades, the NFL Sunday Ticket, a must-have package for any American football fan, has been a DirecTV exclusive. But the tide is changing, as Google has now snagged the rights for the package.

The NFL has announced that the NFL Sunday Ticket will now be available only on YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels starting with the 2023 season. This means that the company’s long-standing partnership with the AT&T-owned DirecTV, which began all the way in 1994, is coming to a close, and all regional Sunday afternoon games will be available for streaming on Google’s live TV platform.

NFL’s out-of-market sports package is moving out of satellite TV completely, and it will now only be available for streaming online. That might pose a problem for a number of commercial establishments, like restaurants, that are still using satellite TV to show games and have yet to cut the cord. Google and the NFL said that they will explore ways to support the distribution of the NFL Sunday Ticket for these scenarios.