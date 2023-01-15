To fix Windows' 0x8007045d error, you can try restarting your PC, updating your system, checking your device connections, updating your device drivers, copying files from the device to your system, redownloading files from the internet, and using the "Hardware and Devices" troubleshooter.

Windows 10 and 11 will display a 0x8007045d error code when it has difficulties finding or reading files. This can happen for a number of reasons, so we’ll explain what those causes are and how you can fix a 0x8007045d error.

RELATED: How to Fix Error Code 0x80004005 on Windows 10 and 11

What Causes the Windows 0x8007045d Error?

Usually, a 0x8007045d error appears in Windows when a running process can’t find or read a file it’s attempting to access. This means either the file is not where it should be, or the file’s data is corrupt.

You’ll likely encounter this error while copying or using files on an external drive. A loose connection between the device and your computer can cause it, for example. Both hardware and software elements trigger this error, though, so try the simplest solutions first.

Ways to Resolve the 0x8007045d Windows Error Code

There are a few simple fixes you can apply to possibly rid your Windows PC of the 0x8007045d error.

Restart Your PC

The simplest fix you can apply is to reboot your PC. Restarts often fix minor problems with your system, possibly including the 0x8007045d error, allowing you to resume what you were doing without any issues.

It’s easy to reboot both Windows 10 and Windows 11 PCs. When your machine turns back on, perform your actions, and your issue should be resolved.

Update Your PC

Another simple fix you can apply is to update your Windows 10 or Windows 11 operating system to the latest version. Microsoft regularly sends out updates that fix common Windows issues, so applying available updates may get rid of the 0x8007045d error. Updating your PC only takes a few clicks, and it’s free.

Check Your Hard Drive, USB Drive, and CD/DVD Drive Connections

If you’ve encountered the 0x8007045d error while trying to access files on an external drive or disc, check to ensure your PC’s connection with that device isn’t loose.

Windows can’t read or copy files from a loosely or incorrectly attached device. Check your device’s USB port or CD/DVD drive and make sure it’s working properly. You can try switching your USB device’s port to see if that fixes the issue.

If the drive you’re managing files with is built into your device, a bad connection is less likely and also more of a challenge to identify and fix (especially in a laptop). Consider taking your device to a professional technician if you suspect the 0x8007045d error is an internal connection problem.

RELATED: How to Find Your Missing USB Drive in Windows 7, 8, and 10

Update Your Device Drivers

Your USB or CD/DVD reader drivers might be outdated, causing these devices not to work properly with your PC. In this case, you’ll face the 0x8007045d error code while trying to read or copy files stored on these items.

You can solve that problem by updating your existing drivers to the latest version. Use Windows’ built-in Device Manager utility to update your drivers.

Start the process by opening your PC’s “Start” menu, locating “Device Manager”, and launching the tool.

In Device Manager, expand your hardware device’s category. We’ll expand “Universal Serial Bus Controllers” option to troubleshoot issues with our USB device.

Then, right-click your device in the expanded menu and choose “Update Driver.”

Select “Search Automatically for Drivers.”

Let Device Manager install the available drivers.

Copy Your Files to Your PC

If you’re getting the “The request could not be performed because of an I/O device error” error while trying to install a program from an external storage device, then first copy that program’s files to your computer’s local storage and then run the installer. This will ensure a connection problem isn’t preventing you from installing your app.

You can use Windows’ File Explorer to copy files from your external storage to a folder on your PC. Once you’ve done that, use the locally available files to perform your actions.

Redownload Your Files

When a 0x8007045d error code appears for a file you downloaded from the internet, there’s a good chance the file is corrupt. There are various reasons this happens, with an interrupted download process being a common cause.

In this case, redownload your file from its source location on the internet, and then use the newly-downloaded file. That should resolve your issue. If possible, run a checksum on the file to verify the download source hasn’t been compromised.

RELATED: Download Problems? 9 Ways to Troubleshoot and Fix Them

Use the Hardware and Devices Troubleshooter

Windows includes many troubleshooters that allow you to find and fix issues with your various PC components. One of these is a Hardware and Devices troubleshooter that lets you detect issues with your attached devices and offers help to fix them.

You can run this tool to resolve problems with your devices and fix your 0x8007045d error.

To do that, open the “Start” menu, find “Command Prompt”, and select the tool.

On the command prompt window, type the following and press Enter:

msdt.exe -id DeviceDiagnostic

On the “Hardware and Devices” window, select “Next.”

Wait for the troubleshooter to find issues with your devices. When an issue is found, use the on-screen solutions to resolve it.

And that’s it. Your 0x8007045d Windows error should now be fixed.

RELATED: How to Use Safe Mode to Fix Your Windows PC (and When You Should)