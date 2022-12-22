Netflix’s massive library checks nearly every imaginable content box, but the streaming service hasn’t ventured too far into exercise and training. That’s now changing, as Netflix is teaming up with Nike to offer more fitness content.

Netflix announced in a blog post, “just before the new year, Netflix members will be able to stream fitness content from Nike Training Club for the first time ever. Each Nike Training Club program has multiple episodes — a grand total of 30 hours of exercise sessions released in two batches. The programs will be available in multiple languages on all Netflix plans, with workouts for all fitness levels and interests.”

The Nike Training Club app has been around a decade, offering workout programs for yoga, core strength, cardio, and others, with video classes that can be streamed to a TV while you exercise. Netflix is now borrowing some of Nike’s programs for its own service, with the first batch including Kickstart Fitness with the Basics (13 episodes), Two Weeks to a Stronger Core (7 episodes), Fall in Love with Vinyasa Yoga (6 episodes), HIT & Strength with Tara (14 episodes), and Feel-Good Fitness (6 episodes).

Netflix’s first batch of fitness classes will be available starting December 30, and additional classes will arrive sometime in 2023. The partnership seems like one possible answer to Apple Fitness+, a subscription service that offers training videos that synchronize with health tracking data from an Apple Watch. Netflix isn’t going quite that far with hardware integration, but the Nike app does offer some additional health tracking when you watch the videos there.