A vertical mouse is designed for a more ergonomic grip. It may be more comfortable for hand or wrist pain and people with hand dexterity issues. However, it may take time to adjust to using a vertical mouse, and there may be better options for certain use cases.

You can choose between a traditional mouse, trackpad, trackball, and now a vertical mouse for your pointing device needs. That’s a lot of mouse options! So what makes vertical mice stand out from the crowd? It’s all in the wrist.

How Vertical Mice Are Different

A vertical mouse is a computer mouse designed to be held in a more natural and ergonomic position, with the hand and wrist in a neutral alignment rather than a rotated or tilted position. Traditional mice are typically designed to be held with the hand in a palm-down position, which can lead to strain on the wrist and hand over time.

Vertical mice are available in various sizes and styles, including wired and wireless models, and may be suitable for both right- and left-handed users. They may also have additional features such as programmable buttons, adjustable sensitivity, and built-in hand rests.

Who Can Benefit From Vertical Mice?

If you frequently use a computer and find that your hand or wrist becomes sore or fatigued after prolonged use, a vertical mouse may be a more comfortable and ergonomic option.

A vertical mouse may be more comfortable and functional if you have an injury or condition such as carpal tunnel syndrome or tendonitis. However, discuss it with a medical professional first!

Some gamers find that a vertical mouse allows for more precise and comfortable control, especially during long gaming sessions. Of course, your performance may be worse during the adjustment period.

A vertical mouse with a trackball or joystick control may be easier if you have difficulty using a traditional mouse due to a lack of hand dexterity.

Finally, if you have larger hands, you may find that a vertical mouse allows for a more comfortable and natural grip.

Vertical Mouse Drawbacks

It may take some time to get used to using a vertical mouse, especially if you’re used to using a traditional mouse. You may need to practice using the mouse and adjust your grip and hand position to find the most comfortable and effective way to use it.

Vertical mice may also be more expensive than traditional mice, especially if they have additional features such as programmable buttons or wireless connectivity.

Depending on the design of the vertical mouse, it may not be suitable for certain tasks requiring precise cursor control or fast movement. For example, first-person shooters may not work well for you, while other games that depend less on mouse accuracy, such as League of Legends, will work better with a vertical mouse. Graphic designers may find pixel-perfect control harder than with traditional mice. A stylus tablet is arguably a better solution for graphic work than either type of mouse, though.

While many vertical mice are designed to be used by both right- and left-handed users, the selection of left-handed models may be more limited. That’s true for all mouse types, but the niche status of vertical mice makes the scarcity of left-handed options more of an issue.

Choosing a Vertical Mouse

There are lots of different takes on the vertical mouse idea, which means you’ll have to sift through some options to find a mouse that’s right for you. First, make sure the mouse is a comfortable size and shape for your hand. You should be able to reach the buttons and scroll wheel easily without having to stretch or strain your hand.

Consider whether you prefer a claw, palm, or fingertip grip when using a mouse. Some vertical mice are designed to accommodate specific grip styles, so choose a model that feels comfortable for your grip.

Think about how you will control the cursor with the vertical mouse. Some models use a thumb-controlled joystick or trackball, while others may require a different type of movement. Choose a model that feels comfortable and precise for your needs.

Decide whether you prefer a wired or wireless mouse. Wired mice may offer faster and more reliable performance, but wireless mice offer more flexibility and freedom of movement.

Do you need additional features such as programmable buttons, adjustable sensitivity, or built-in hand rests? These are all options, but keep in mind that more feature-rich models may be more expensive.

Tips for Adjusting to a Vertical Mouse

It may take some time to get used to a vertical mouse, especially if traditional mice are all you’ve ever known. Don’t be discouraged if it feels awkward or uncomfortable at first. With practice, it will become more natural. Try different grip styles like claw, palm, or fingertip to see which one feels most comfortable and effective.

Many vertical mice have adjustable sensitivity and settings that you can customize to suit your needs. Experiment with these settings to find the ones that work best for you. If your vertical mouse uses a trackball to control the cursor, it may take more time to get used to the movement. Practice using the cursor control to get a feel for it!