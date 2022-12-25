The iPhone 14 is the latest line of Apple phones with a beautiful screen, great cameras, and fantastic features. Protect it with a case!
What to Look for in an iPhone Case in 2022
No matter what sort of smartphone you have, it’s a good idea to get a case for it. In fact, you might even want more than one. Cases protect your smartphone from damage, can give your phone a unique look, and sometimes even serve more purposes. It’s pretty helpful to have all your cards in one place, or a built-in stand for watching YouTub videos.
But there are hundreds of cases on the market, and it’s not always easy to tell which is the best. We have all the roundups of the best cases for all of the latest iPhone 13 and 14 models, so the research is done for you.
RELATED: The Best iPhones of 2022
Best iPhone 14 Cases
You can never go wrong with the standard iPhone 14 model when upgrading. It’s the perfect mix of size, price, and features to enjoy the latest and greatest of Apple ecosystem.
Best iPhone 14 Plus Cases
Need something a little bigger than the standard iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro? The iPhone 14 Plus has all the great features of the base model at the same size as the Pro Max (without the high price point).
Best iPhone 14 Pro Cases
Looking for more? The iPhone 14 Pro has more cameras, the Dynamic Island, and plenty more upgrades over the standard iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus. Make sure you get a case for the correct size!
Best iPhone 14 Pro Max Cases
Got the biggest (and most expensive) iPhone 14 model? The last thing you’ll want to do is drop your purchase and have it get damaged. A case will make sure it survives a tumble.
Best iPhone SE Cases
This budget iPhone is a fantastic choice if you want to enjoy the Apple ecosystem without costing an arm and a leg. Keep your phone working for longer with a protective case!
Best iPhone 13 Cases
Of course, just because the iPhone 14 is out doesn’t mean the iPhone 13 stops existing. If you’re looking for a new case for any of the iPhone 13 models, you can find the best ones below!
- The Best iPhone 13 Cases
- The Best iPhone 13 Mini Cases
- The Best iPhone 13 Pro Cases
- The Best iPhone 13 Pro Max Cases
- The Best iPhone 13 Wallet Cases
Don’t forget a screen protector, as well!
Need More Accessories?
There’s plenty more you may need than a new iPhone case, after all. Whether you need a new charger, a Lightning cable, or anything else, we have you covered.
- The Best iPhone 14 Screen Protectors
- The Best iPhone Chargers
- The Best Wireless Earbuds for iPhone and iPad
- The Best MagSafe Accessories
- The Best MagSafe Battery Packs
- The Best Lightning Cables
- The Best Portable Chargers