The iPhone 14 is the latest line of Apple phones with a beautiful screen, great cameras, and fantastic features. Protect it with a case!

Best iPhone 14 Cases
Best iPhone 14 Plus Cases
Best iPhone 14 Pro Cases
Best iPhone 14 Pro Max Cases
Best iPhone SE Cases
Best iPhone 13 Cases
Need More Accessories?

What to Look for in an iPhone Case in 2022

No matter what sort of smartphone you have, it’s a good idea to get a case for it. In fact, you might even want more than one. Cases protect your smartphone from damage, can give your phone a unique look, and sometimes even serve more purposes. It’s pretty helpful to have all your cards in one place, or a built-in stand for watching YouTub videos.

But there are hundreds of cases on the market, and it’s not always easy to tell which is the best. We have all the roundups of the best cases for all of the latest iPhone 13 and 14 models, so the research is done for you.

Best iPhone 14 Cases

You can never go wrong with the standard iPhone 14 model when upgrading. It’s the perfect mix of size, price, and features to enjoy the latest and greatest of Apple ecosystem.

The Best iPhone 14 Cases of 2022

Best iPhone 14 Case Overall
Speck Presidio 2 Pro iPhone 14 Case With Magsafe
Speck
Best Budget iPhone 14 Case
Torras Guardian Shock Proof Case
Torras
Best MagSafe iPhone 14 Case
Speck Presidio2 Grip Magsafe iPhone 14 Case
Speck
Best Wallet iPhone 14 Case
Smartish Wallet Slayer Vol. 2 Case For iPhone 14
Amazon

$29.99
 
Best Rugged iPhone 14 Case
Zagg Denali Snap iPhone 14 Case
ZAGG
Best Clear iPhone 14 Case
UAG Plyo For Magsafe
Amazon

$49.95
 
Best Thin iPhone 14 Case
Totallee Thin iPhone 14 Case
Totallee
Best Leather iPhone 14 Case
Nomad Modern Leather Case For iPhone 14
Nomad

Best iPhone 14 Plus Cases

Need something a little bigger than the standard iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro? The iPhone 14 Plus has all the great features of the base model at the same size as the Pro Max (without the high price point).

The Best iPhone 14 Plus Cases for 2022

Best iPhone 14 Plus Case Overall
OtterBox Symmetry Series
Amazon

$49.95
 
Best Budget iPhone 14 Plus Case
Spigen Ultra Hybrid iPhone 14 Plus
Amazon

$14.99
$29.99 Save 50%
Best Wallet iPhone 14 Plus Case
Smartish iPhone 14 Plus Wallet Case
Amazon

$27.92
$29.99 Save 7%
Best Rugged iPhone 14 Plus Case
OtterBox Defender Series
Amazon

$60.04
$64.95 Save 8%
Best Thin iPhone 14 Plus Case
dbrand Matte Black iPhone 14 Plus Skin
DBrand
Best Leather iPhone 14 Plus Case
Apple iPhone 14 Plus Leather Case with MagSafe
Amazon

$59.99
 

Best iPhone 14 Pro Cases

Looking for more? The iPhone 14 Pro has more cameras, the Dynamic Island, and plenty more upgrades over the standard iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus. Make sure you get a case for the correct size!

The Best iPhone 14 Pro Cases of 2022

Best iPhone 14 Pro Case Overall
Smartish Gripmunk iPhone 14 Pro Case
Amazon

$19.99
 
Best Budget iPhone 14 Pro Case
Encased Thin Armor iPhone 14 Pro Case
Amazon

$8.99
 
Best MagSafe iPhone 14 Pro Case
Apple iPhone 14 Pro silicone Case
Amazon

$49.00
 
Best Wallet iPhone 14 Pro Case
Smartish Wallet Slayer Vol. 2
Amazon

$29.99
 
Best Rugged iPhone 14 Pro Case
Spigen Rugged Armor
Amazon

$21.99
$24.99 Save 12%
Best Clear iPhone 14 Pro Case
TORRAS Crystal Clear Case
Amazon

$19.95
 
Best Thin iPhone 14 Pro Case
Totallee Thin iPhone 14 Pro Case
Amazon

$39.00
 
Best Leather iPhone 14 Pro Case
TORRO Genuine Leather Case
Amazon

$42.99
 

Best iPhone 14 Pro Max Cases

Got the biggest (and most expensive) iPhone 14 model? The last thing you’ll want to do is drop your purchase and have it get damaged. A case will make sure it survives a tumble.

The Best iPhone 14 Pro Max Cases of 2022

Best iPhone 14 Pro Max Case Overall
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Silicone Case with MagSafe
Amazon

$37.49
$49.00 Save 23%
Best Budget iPhone 14 Pro Max Case
Spigen Liquid Air Armor Designed for iPhone 14 Pro Max Case (2022)
Amazon

$14.99
$24.99 Save 40%
Best MagSafe iPhone 14 Pro Max Case
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Clear Case with MagSafe ​​​​
Amazon

$49.00
 
Best Wallet iPhone 14 Pro Max Case
TUCCH Case for iPhone 14 Pro Max Wallet Case
Amazon

$19.99
 
OtterBox DEFENDER XT SERIES
OtterBox DEFENDER XT SERIES
Amazon

$69.95
 
Best Clear iPhone 14 Pro Max Case
OtterBox SYMMETRY SERIES+ CLEAR
Amazon

$49.95
 
Best Thin iPhone 14 Pro Max Case
Totallee Thinnest Clear iPhone 14 Pro Max Case
Amazon

$39.00
 
Best Leather iPhone 14 Pro Max Case
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Leather Case
Amazon

$59.00
 
Best Fabric iPhone 14 Pro Max Case
Goospery Canvas Designed for iPhone 14 Pro Max Case
Amazon
Best iPhone 14 Pro Max Battery Pack Case
NEWDERY Battery Case for iPhone 14 Pro Max
Amazon

$49.99
 

Best iPhone SE Cases

This budget iPhone is a fantastic choice if you want to enjoy the Apple ecosystem without costing an arm and a leg. Keep your phone working for longer with a protective case!

The Best iPhone SE Cases of 2022

Best iPhone SE Case Overall
iPhone SE Silicone Case
Shop Now
Best Budget iPhone SE Case
Spigen Tough Armor
Amazon

$16.99
$39.99 Save 58%
Best iPhone SE Wallet Case
TUCCH iPhone SE Case
Amazon

$19.99
 
Best Rugged iPhone SE Case
OtterBox Defender Series Case
Amazon

$37.95
 
Best Clear iPhone SE Case
ZAGG Crystal Palace Case
Shop Now
Best Thin iPhone SE Case
Spigen Thin Fit Case
Amazon

$12.99
$19.99 Save 35%
Best Leather iPhone SE Case
Snakehive Vintage Wallet Case
Amazon

$34.99
 

Best iPhone 13 Cases

Of course, just because the iPhone 14 is out doesn’t mean the iPhone 13 stops existing. If you’re looking for a new case for any of the iPhone 13 models, you can find the best ones below!

Don’t forget a screen protector, as well!

Need More Accessories?

There’s plenty more you may need than a new iPhone case, after all. Whether you need a new charger, a Lightning cable, or anything else, we have you covered.

