The iPhone 14 is the latest line of Apple phones with a beautiful screen, great cameras, and fantastic features. Protect it with a case!

What to Look for in an iPhone Case in 2022

No matter what sort of smartphone you have, it’s a good idea to get a case for it. In fact, you might even want more than one. Cases protect your smartphone from damage, can give your phone a unique look, and sometimes even serve more purposes. It’s pretty helpful to have all your cards in one place, or a built-in stand for watching YouTub videos.

But there are hundreds of cases on the market, and it’s not always easy to tell which is the best. We have all the roundups of the best cases for all of the latest iPhone 13 and 14 models, so the research is done for you.

RELATED: The Best iPhones of 2022

Best iPhone 14 Cases

You can never go wrong with the standard iPhone 14 model when upgrading. It’s the perfect mix of size, price, and features to enjoy the latest and greatest of Apple ecosystem.

The Best iPhone 14 Cases of 2022 Best iPhone 14 Case Overall Speck Presidio 2 Pro iPhone 14 Case With Magsafe Best Budget iPhone 14 Case Torras Guardian Shock Proof Case Best MagSafe iPhone 14 Case Speck Presidio2 Grip Magsafe iPhone 14 Case Best Wallet iPhone 14 Case Smartish Wallet Slayer Vol. 2 Case For iPhone 14 Best Rugged iPhone 14 Case Zagg Denali Snap iPhone 14 Case Best Clear iPhone 14 Case UAG Plyo For Magsafe Best Thin iPhone 14 Case Totallee Thin iPhone 14 Case Best Leather iPhone 14 Case Nomad Modern Leather Case For iPhone 14

Best iPhone 14 Plus Cases

Need something a little bigger than the standard iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro? The iPhone 14 Plus has all the great features of the base model at the same size as the Pro Max (without the high price point).

The Best iPhone 14 Plus Cases for 2022 Best iPhone 14 Plus Case Overall OtterBox Symmetry Series Best Budget iPhone 14 Plus Case Spigen Ultra Hybrid iPhone 14 Plus Best Wallet iPhone 14 Plus Case Smartish iPhone 14 Plus Wallet Case Best Rugged iPhone 14 Plus Case OtterBox Defender Series Best Thin iPhone 14 Plus Case dbrand Matte Black iPhone 14 Plus Skin Best Leather iPhone 14 Plus Case Apple iPhone 14 Plus Leather Case with MagSafe

Best iPhone 14 Pro Cases

Looking for more? The iPhone 14 Pro has more cameras, the Dynamic Island, and plenty more upgrades over the standard iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus. Make sure you get a case for the correct size!

The Best iPhone 14 Pro Cases of 2022 Best iPhone 14 Pro Case Overall Smartish Gripmunk iPhone 14 Pro Case Best Budget iPhone 14 Pro Case Encased Thin Armor iPhone 14 Pro Case Best MagSafe iPhone 14 Pro Case Apple iPhone 14 Pro silicone Case Best Wallet iPhone 14 Pro Case Smartish Wallet Slayer Vol. 2 Best Rugged iPhone 14 Pro Case Spigen Rugged Armor Best Clear iPhone 14 Pro Case TORRAS Crystal Clear Case Best Thin iPhone 14 Pro Case Totallee Thin iPhone 14 Pro Case Best Leather iPhone 14 Pro Case TORRO Genuine Leather Case

Best iPhone 14 Pro Max Cases

Got the biggest (and most expensive) iPhone 14 model? The last thing you’ll want to do is drop your purchase and have it get damaged. A case will make sure it survives a tumble.

The Best iPhone 14 Pro Max Cases of 2022 Best iPhone 14 Pro Max Case Overall Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Silicone Case with MagSafe Best Budget iPhone 14 Pro Max Case Spigen Liquid Air Armor Designed for iPhone 14 Pro Max Case (2022) Best MagSafe iPhone 14 Pro Max Case Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Clear Case with MagSafe ​​​​ Best Wallet iPhone 14 Pro Max Case TUCCH Case for iPhone 14 Pro Max Wallet Case https://www.amazon.com/OtterBox-DEFENDER-iPhone-Pro-ONLY/dp/B0B7CFD22J/ OtterBox DEFENDER XT SERIES Best Clear iPhone 14 Pro Max Case OtterBox SYMMETRY SERIES+ CLEAR Best Thin iPhone 14 Pro Max Case Totallee Thinnest Clear iPhone 14 Pro Max Case Best Leather iPhone 14 Pro Max Case Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Leather Case Best Fabric iPhone 14 Pro Max Case Goospery Canvas Designed for iPhone 14 Pro Max Case Best iPhone 14 Pro Max Battery Pack Case NEWDERY Battery Case for iPhone 14 Pro Max

Best iPhone SE Cases

This budget iPhone is a fantastic choice if you want to enjoy the Apple ecosystem without costing an arm and a leg. Keep your phone working for longer with a protective case!

The Best iPhone SE Cases of 2022 Best iPhone SE Case Overall iPhone SE Silicone Case Best Budget iPhone SE Case Spigen Tough Armor Best iPhone SE Wallet Case TUCCH iPhone SE Case Best Rugged iPhone SE Case OtterBox Defender Series Case Best Clear iPhone SE Case ZAGG Crystal Palace Case Best Thin iPhone SE Case Spigen Thin Fit Case Best Leather iPhone SE Case Snakehive Vintage Wallet Case

Best iPhone 13 Cases

Of course, just because the iPhone 14 is out doesn’t mean the iPhone 13 stops existing. If you’re looking for a new case for any of the iPhone 13 models, you can find the best ones below!

Don’t forget a screen protector, as well!

Need More Accessories?

There’s plenty more you may need than a new iPhone case, after all. Whether you need a new charger, a Lightning cable, or anything else, we have you covered.