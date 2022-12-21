How-To Geek Deals featuring Apple, Roborock, Lenovo, and Anker
Apple, Roborock, Lenovo, Anker

Now that Christmas is practically here, the largest return season of the year is also right around the corner. Get a jumpstart on replacing the gifts you’re likely to take back with fantastic savings on powerful AirPods, convenient robot vacuums, and more.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) For $199.99 ($49.01 Off)

Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen Product Image
Apple

Over years of development and iteration, Apple has perfected the wireless earbuds formula with fantastic options for all types of consumers. This week, the latest Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) are back down to their Black Friday sales price of $199.99 ($49.01). For the cash, you get a pair of brand-new buds with enhanced noise cancelation for quieting the world around you, personalized spatial audio that immerses you in whatever you’re listening to, wireless charging capabilities for ultimate convenience, and 33% better battery life than the previous version.

Roborock S7 MaxV Plus Robot Vacuum For $869.99 ($290 Off)

Roborock S7 MaxV Plus Robot Vacuum emptying itself in its auto-empty dock
Roborock

Another item that’s back down to its Black Friday sales price is the Roborock S7 MaxV Plus robot vacuum. At $869.99 ($290 off), this beast is one of the best options the company has to offer. It comes with a durable all-rubber brush, retractable vibrating mop head, it will achieve some of the most intense suction power ever found in a commercial robot vacuum, and it includes an auto-empty dock that lets the S7 MaxV Plus empty itself.

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential For $27.99 ($42 Off)

Person looking at a Lenovo Smart Clock Essential on a shelf
Lenovo

If one of your New Year’s Resolutions is to get more sleep and/or cut down on the time you spend on your phone, this Lenovo Smart Clock Essential can help. At just $27.99 ($42 off), you can charge your phone in the other room every night and rely on this fella to wake you in the morning, provide weather updates, and field questions with some help from Alexa. It may be small, but the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential has a lot to offer, so much so that it earned our coveted Editor’s Choice badge in our official review.

Anker New Nylon USB-C to Lightning Charging Cord For $15.19 ($3.80 Off)

Anker New Nylon USB-C to Lightning Charging Cord Product Image
Anker

Though Apple will soon have to start putting USB-C ports on all of their new devices, chances are you’ll need Lightning cables for all of your existing devices for years to come. If you’re the type that would rather stock up on cables now before they’re hard to find, look no further than this Anker option for $15.19 ($3.80). Each cable is 6 feet long, supports Power Delivery for fast charging, and MFi-certified, so they’re guaranteed to work just as well as Apple’s official cables.

