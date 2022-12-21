Lenovo Smart Clock Essential With Alexa's screen displaying the time
Do you ever wonder what we do with review units after we’re done with them? Well, starting this week, we’re planning to give some items away to lucky readers—starting with the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential with Alexa!

How-To Geek gave the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential a 9 out of 10 rating in its review and had nothing but good things to say about the product:

If you are looking for a smart clock, or even a basic alarm clock with some bells and whistles, then you should absolutely consider the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential. It offers a wide array of features thanks to the Amazon Alexa compatibility, and it’s a small clock that functions even without the Alexa app. It will fit right in with the other smart devices in your home, especially if most of them are already Alexa-compatible.

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential Review: Small Yet Feature-Filled
To enter the giveaway, click on the button below and sign up for the How-To Geek newsletter. That’s it! And if you’re already a subscriber, all you need to do is visit the page to be automatically entered to win.

The giveaway is open to anyone in the United States and is 18 years or older. A winner will be randomly selected by noon Eastern on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, and we’ll reach out by email to get their mailing address.

Enter Giveaway
