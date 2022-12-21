Google Chrome was one of the first web browsers to ship new releases on a fixed schedule, which is part of the reason the version number is now in the triple digits. Google is now preparing to speed up Chrome’s update schedule yet again.

Google announced today that Chrome will ship new major updates every three weeks, with the first week of an update designated as “Early Stable.” The company said, “this early stable version will be released to a small percentage of users, with the majority of people getting the release a week later at the normal scheduled date, this will also be the date the new version is available from the Chrome download page.”

The last time Google changed Chrome’s release cycle in September 2021. Chrome 94 was the first version to arrive on a four-week schedule, instead of the previous six-week release cycle. Google said at the time, “shifting to a faster release cycle allows us to experiment and iterate on new features more effectively via origin trials, without having to wait as long between releases. It doesn’t mean we’ll be shipping more features, or shipping new features in less time.”

Google is hoping the new “Early Stable” stage will help identify lingering bugs and other issues before an update is rolled out to everyone. Trimming another week from Chrome’s development cycle could mean even fewer features arrive with each update, but an extra week of testing could result in fewer bugs for everyone.