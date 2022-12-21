It’s time to take control of your smart home, and this Bluetooth and Wi-Fi-enabled Lenovo Smart Clock (2nd Gen) may just do the trick. Available now for $24.99 ($65 off), the multipurpose clock and docking station with wireless charging capabilities are a mountain of convenience capable of doing more than just tell time.

Lenovo may be best known for its desktops and laptops, but this 4-inch smart clock may change that. Compatible with Google Assistant, the clock allows you to set up daily tasks so you’re never running behind. You can also interact with Google Assistant to run connected smart home devices or stream music through the 3W speakers. And if you’re leery about having a microphone-enabled device right by your bed, the Lenovo Smart Clock comes with a mute switch.

Lenovo Smart Clock (2nd Gen) This Lenovo Smart Clock (2nd Gen) can display the time and take control of your Google-compatible smart home devices and appliances.

The integrated LCD IPS color touchscreen is a versatile part of the clock that’s capable of streaming connected security camera footage, shuffling through photos, or displaying a customized face. When it’s time to turn in for the night, the included wireless charging dock keeps your compatible smartphone powered for the day ahead. You can also plug a charger into the USB-A port for reliable wired charging. The clock can also be removed from the dock, though it’s so thin and helpful that you’re likely to keep it all together.

Your timepiece, device charger, home security viewer, and music player can be bundled together in Lenovo’s Smart Clock (2nd Gen). Enjoy comfort, convenience, and control from the comfort of your bed with this heavily discounted Google Assistant-powered clock, now $65 off.