The Logitech StreamCam is one of the best webcams around, but at an original MSRP of $169.99, it was too expensive for what it offers. Now it’s on sale for a much more competitive $99.99, a 41% discount.

Logitech sells many different webcams, most of which are variations of the Logitech C920 (like the C922x Pro that we recommend), but the StreamCam is a newer design. It’s a compact camera with a resolution of 1080p, and a maximum refresh rate of 60 FPS. You can mount it on top of a monitor or laptop, or use a tripod.

You can find all those features in webcams half the price of the StreamCam — the main selling point here is the custom software. The Logitech Capture application, available for Mac and Windows (sorry, Linux folks), can apply affects to the camera feed or change prioritization between video quality and framerate. It can also crop and move the feed to keep your face in the frame, like the Center Stage feature on some Apple devices. You can record videos with Logitech Capture by itself, or use it as a source input for streaming software like OBS, XSplit, and Streamlabs OBS.

The one catch to the Logitech StreamCam is that it has USB Type-C cable for connecting to a PC — that’s great for modern laptops and PCs with Type-C ports, but not so much for older PCs. Even worse, the cable is fixed to the webcam, so it can’t be (easily) replaced if it snaps or a pet chews on it.