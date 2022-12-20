Microsoft released the Surface Laptop Go 2 earlier this year as a new budget laptop, offering a similar design as the Surface Laptop with trimmed down hardware. Now you can buy the top configuration for $600, a savings of $200 from the original price.

The Surface Laptop Go 2, not to be confused with the regular Surface Go series (which is a budget tablet lineup), is a 12.4-inch touchscreen laptop. It’s not a 2-in-1, so you can’t flip it around to use it like a tablet, but it has a sturdy aluminum top panel and a base with “polycarbonate composite resin system with glass fiber.”

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 The Surface Laptop Go 2 with 8 GB RAM and a 256 GB SSD is at a great price right now.

The model on sale for $600 has an 11th-generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor (with 4 cores and 8 threads), 8 GB RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage. You also get a great keyboard, a 3:2 aspect ratio for better productivity, and Windows 11 pre-installed. It’s one of our top picks for the best budget laptops.

However, this is still Microsoft’s budget laptop — the screen resolution is a bit low (1536 x 1024), and the keyboard isn’t backlit. The port selection is also a bit limited, as you only get a Surface port (used for charging and optional docks), one USB Type-A, one USB Type-C, and a headphone jack.