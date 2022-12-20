Lenovo just announced a bunch of new tech products ahead of CES 2023 in January. Among them, we have the company’s first 49-inch 32:9 monitor, the ultrawide ThinkVision P49w-30.

The ThinkVision P49w-30 follows the trend of ultrawide 32:9 monitors that are increasingly becoming common in the gaming space, giving you a splendidly panoramic view of games and programs on your PC. Contrary to most 32:9 monitors, this one has more of a business focus. According to Lenovo, this monitor is geared towards the “knowledge worker whose work demands two or more PCs to perform different functions simultaneously.”

With its business focus, this monitor lacks NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync support, but it makes up for it with a 5120 x 1440 resolution and a 2000:1 contrast ratio. It also has a total of 13 ports, including two Thunderbolt 4 support, ensuring maximum support to whatever PC you’re using. Thanks to its aspect ratio, you can also use it as two separate 16:9 monitors thanks to eKVM. And if you need more than two monitors, it also supports daisy-chaining up to two QHD monitors more with Thunderbolt 4-out connectivity.

It’s a great option if your workflow requires two monitors or one large, wide monitor. You’ll be able to get it starting at $1,700 — it won’t come cheap, but it’s up to you to decide if the features themselves make it a worthy option.