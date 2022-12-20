The year 2022 is coming to a close, and one of the biggest tech events of next year is about to kick off: CES 2023. Lenovo is kicking off announcement season earlier, though. The company has just unveiled a handful of new ThinkPads.

Lenovo unveiled a total of three new ThinkPad X1 models, including new models of the X1 Carbon, X1 Yoga, and X1 Nano. All of them come with the same utilitarian design you’re used to seeing from Lenovo, and according to the company, they’re environmentally friendly. All models include recycled magnesium and recycled aluminum, and the retail packaging is also made from recycled bamboo and sugarcane fiber.

They’re also pretty powerful. All models come with the latest 12th gen Intel Core mobile chips, and you can get the X1 Carbon and X1 Yoga with up to 64GB of RAM and 2TB of SSD storage. Both the Carbon and the Yoga have 14-inch screens, while the Nano goes smaller, giving you a 13-inch one instead. They have plenty of ports, including Thunderbolt 4, USB-A, and even headphone jacks. And none of them skimp on connectivity, either, giving you Wi-Fi 6E support and Bluetooth 5.2. They even support eSIMs and nano SIMs.

The differences between them are the same as we’ve seen in previous models. The Carbon is a laptop with a more standard form factor, while the Yoga takes things up a notch with a 2-in-1 form factor and a garaged pen. The Nano, in the meantime, weighs just over 2 lbs, making it an excellent option for people focused on absolute portability.

They’re the ultimate mobile work machines, and you’ll be able to buy them starting on April 2023. As far as prices go, the Nano will start at $1,650, while the Carbon will set you back $1,730. The most expensive model, the Yoga, will start at $1,860.