Fill your outdoor adventures with a steady stream of your favorite tunes with Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM SE Portable Bluetooth Speakers (2-Pack). The rugged waterproof and dustproof design allows you to bring the entertainment with you wherever you go, now for only $129.99 ($50 off) through the end of today.

The Ultimate Ears 2-pack is designed to last with a durable chassis made to survive the elements. With an IP67 rating, which denotes the device’s resistance to solid objects and water, each WONDERBOOM speaker can work under 1 m of water for 30 minutes, making them great for poolside use or basking on the beach (just in case you plan to go somewhere tropical this winter). The specialty design also protects each mini speaker from dust and dirt and promotes crystal-clear audio under most conditions.

Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM SE Portable Bluetooth Speakers (2-Pack) Take this pair of durable speakers everyhwere you go and enjoy music at the pool, beach, or even in the shower. The durable design is made to be waterproof, drop proof, and dirt resistant.

Each Ultimate Ear WONDERBOOM SE wireless speaker has a boosted signal that can work up to 131 feet away from your audio source. Connect to your mobile phone to stream from your preferred service and enjoy up to 13 hours of uninterrupted music. Ultimate Ear crafted each speaker to provide 360-degree stereo audio with an Outdoor Boost option that really kicks up the bass for a crisper, more booming sound.

If you love the great outdoors but can’t be without your favorite music, these Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM SE Portable Bluetooth Speakers (2-pack) are a must-have. Pick them up today only (December 19) for $129.99 ($50 off) and take the party with you wherever you go.