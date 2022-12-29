We published a lot of tutorials, editorials, reviews, and news stories in 2022—and you read them all, right? Joking aside, there are certain articles our readers really loved this year. Let’s take a look back at the top ten.

If you’re curious, this list was made up by looking at pageviews for every article published on How-To Geek in 2022. In a very literal sense, these are the articles people read the most this year. Maybe you missed a couple of them.

You can’t escape the NFT craze right now: everybody is talking about these digital assets, or even going so far as putting out their own. As a result, you may find yourself curious about how to get in on the action. Here’s how to make your own. By Fergus O’Sullivan

It wouldn’t be a look back at 2022 without a mention of NFTs. The year started with everyone talking about “Bored Apes” and other digital collectibles, but it ended with a pretty big crash. How will we remember NFTs a few years from now?

Google is one of many companies that love to join in on the April Fools’ Day fun every year. However, its best April Fools’ Day announcement wasn’t actually a joke at all. It was a little thing called Gmail. By Joe Fedewa

April Fools’ Day has become a yearly excuse for companies to post fake products on social media. We realized that Gmail was launched on April 1st, 2004, and it was most definitely not a joke. It just so happens that the history of Gmail was pretty interesting, too.

Apple introduced the AirTag in 2021 as a small Bluetooth-powered tag for tracking items for $29. Anker has now introduced a tracker compatible with the same Apple “Find My” network, and it might just be better than Apple’s own AirTag. By Corbin Davenport

Apple’s AirTags aren’t perfect. For example, it costs only $30, but essentially needs accessories to be useful. Anker’s version is $10 cheaper and has a built-in lanyard hole. I think a lot of you bought one after reading this article.

Smartphones have advanced a lot over the years, but they still basically last about a day on a charge. That means most of us are juicing up the battery all night while we sleep. Is that good for the battery? By Joe Fedewa

It seems to be relatively common knowledge that charging batteries makes them deteriorate faster, yet we all charge our phones for eight hours overnight. It makes sense that a lot of you were interested in answering this question.

Obsessively turning off household lights to save money is a habit most of us have, but it turns out it’s not really the money-saving power move we think it is. Here’s why you can stop. By Jason Fitzpatrick

Personally, I love this type of article. It’s always nice to hear that something you’ve been doing—especially something you probably don’t love to do—isn’t necessary. I don’t feel quite so bad about leaving lights on anymore.

AI-based image generators like DALL-E 2 have boomed in popularity. People love to enter bizarre prompts and see what gets spit out. Midjourney is one of the more advanced tools for this, and you can try it now. By Joe Fedewa

Another big story in 2022 was the rise of AI image generators. As the year comes to an end, it’s still a topic of much debate. Midjourney was one of the easiest to use before DALL-E 2 opened to the public. It’s still one of the better options.

Under-display fingerprint scanners were supposed to be great. Just put your finger on the touch screen like you would anyway, and a built-in sensor unlocks the phone. That was the dream, but in reality, they’re worse than the alternatives. By Joe Fedewa

This editorial was inspired by the Galaxy S22. It had been a long time since I tried an in-display scanner, and I was thoroughly unimpressed. After all that time to improve, this was the best we could do? Thankfully, the Pixel 7 was better.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) art is currently all the rage, but most AI image generators run in the cloud. Stable Diffusion is different — you can run it on your very own PC and generate as many images as you want. Here’s how you can install and use Stable Diffusion on Windows. By Nick Lewis

Stable Diffusion is another popular AI image editor that made waves in 2022. The cool thing about Stable Diffusion is it can be run locally on your PC. It’s pretty awesome if you have the hardware to do it.

Common wisdom says that you should protect your precious iPhone or Android smartphone with a case. For some, it’s a good idea. But there are some strong reasons why most people might not need to. We’ll explore the options. By Benj Edwards

It’s hot take time. If you look around in the world, there are lots of people with cases on their phones. Benj argued that you don’t really need a case at all, and a lot of you wanted to see if he could convince you to go case-less.

If you’re in the habit of completely shutting down your Windows PC on a regular basis, you might be inconveniencing yourself unnecessarily. Windows 10 and Windows 11 include more effective methods of saving power—and they also save you time. Here’s what to do instead. By Benj Edwards

Here’s another hot take that also scratches the itch of giving people permission to stop doing something they probably don’t like doing. It’s annoying to shut down your Windows PC and wait for it to boot up. It’s okay to keep it running.

Honorable Mention

There was a lot of other great stuff written on How-To Geek this year. Here’s the 10 more popular articles from 2022 that just missed the cut.

It’s been an interesting year in the tech world to say the least, and it’s been fun writing about everything that’s going on. We look forward to new interesting developments in 2023, and we’ll continue to look back at the past as well. Thanks for reading!