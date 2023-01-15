When you want something done right, you rely on the pros, which is why consumers worldwide have trusted Growatt’s smart energy solutions for over a decade. The company provides clean energy storage to families and businesses all over the globe, and you can get in on the eco-friendly action with the new VITA 550 portable power station, now $130 off with early-bird pricing and coupon code GroVita550 for a limited time.

At CES, Growatt unveiled its latest portable power station innovation, the VITA 550. This reliable generator is a winner in the solar industry, boasting fast charging technology and a safe and reliable LiFePO4 battery. Its performance specs illustrate why Growatt is a top expert in the field of residential energy storage, and with this generous coupon, consumers everywhere can experience the company’s quality guarantee for themselves.

The VITA 550: Compact Size, Big Possibilities

The VITA 550 is one of Growatt’s most notable power stations. Its combination of Bidirectional Inverter technology and LiFePO4 batteries ensures the safe, seamless experience green energy users are looking for. In fact, that Bidirectional Inverter is the star of the show, allowing the VITA 550 to achieve charging speeds and AC power output that exceeds the competition, thanks to its internal current conversion technology. All of this power is also extremely easy to access with a plug-in cable (something you won’t find on competing products).

The AC charging modes can be adjusted for a quick charge in 1.6 hours at 500W or 3.5 hours at 300W. The LFP batteries are resistant to flaming, explosions, and extreme temperatures while providing reliable energy for 3,000 lifecycles of charges and discharges. Their impressive lifespan of 8-10 years is double the industry standard, saving customers money and the hassle of more frequent battery changes.

Growatt VITA 550 Portable Generator Growatt’s brand new VITA 550 portable generator features a combination of Bidirectional Inverter technology, LiFePO4, and 99% MPPT efficiency that work seamlessly to produce 2.5 hours of solar charging or 1.6 hours of AC charging, as well as simple usability thanks to an integrated plug-in cable.

When compared to other products of a similar capacity level, this portable generator provides the some of the fastest solar charge speeds in the industry, achieving 240W solar input that provides full power in only 2.5 hours. The 99% MPPT efficiency maximizes solar intake by dramatically reducing energy loss during conversion. The 538W battery capacity with 600W output can power a wide range of devices for outdoor activities or indoor electricity outages, while the Watt+ feature can drive devices beyond the 600W threshold. The VITA 550 is the ideal all-in-one solution for powering up to 11 devices simultaneously with outlets that are clear and easy to identify. It also includes a single inductive wireless charging spot that uses a 3-coil design to provide free and flexible charging with increased range and sensitivity.

The industrial, customer-oriented design of the VITA 550 truly sets this portable power station apart from the rest. The smart LCD display allows users to easily monitor the generator’s status with precise details. It can also be remotely monitored and controlled with the myGRO app, supported by both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. The portable design makes this model ideal for outdoor use, with features like an ergonomic folding handle, a non-slip padded base, a hidden cooling fan, and an LED light with adjustable brightness and an SOS mode. From fishing and camping to road trips and photography excursions, Growatt’s VITA 550 can take your outdoor adventures to a whole new level.

Get Superior Solar Energy With Growatt

Growatt has been a leader in providing integrated residential solar energy systems for over 11 years. Their solar performance has garnered recognition from authoritative organizations across Europe and America, making them the top choice of over 3 million individuals and families. The company produces a broad range of products, such as energy management systems, energy storage (batteries), EV chargers, and PV inverters. Their versatility, reliability, and customer-oriented nature have provided them with a strong base in the energy storage and solar field industries compared to competitors.

Now, you can get the company’s latest portable power achievement at an unbeatable price. From January 10 through January 31, 2023, pick up a Growatt VITA 550 for just $399 ($130 off) when you stack the early-bird direct discount with the coupon code GroVita550 at checkout. For the price, you get portable power that support big possibilities, making it the perfect addition to your outdoor expeditions and a reliable backup in emergency situations.