What to Look For in a Smart Alarm Clock in 2023

Ever since smartphones rocketed into the mainstream, alarm clocks have largely been considered a relic of the past. After all, why spend time worrying about a clunky, bedside gadget when you have a powerful clock in the palm of your hand? That notion is starting to change, however, as a new wave of products is reinventing what it means to be an alarm clock.

Smart alarm clocks offer everything you’d expect from a bedside clock, along with a bevy of smart home features that make them the perfect nighttime companion.

For one, they typically look a bit more modern (and stylish) than their outdated cousins. They also come in a wide variety of form factors and offer dozens of unique features—and with so many options on the market, it can be hard to find the right one for your home.

When shopping for a smart alarm clock, you’ll first want to figure out your budget. These products range from as little as $30 to well over $100.

You’ll also need to determine what you want from a smart alarm clock. Do you want to eliminate your distracting smartphone from the equation, or do you want luxurious features that can simulate the sunrise in your bedroom? Do you want it to double as a wireless charging station? How many customization options do you need? The more features you want, the more you’ll end up paying.

If you need help narrowing down your options, here are the five best smart alarms available today. Regardless of your budget, there’s bound to be something that can improve your nightly routine.

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I reset a smart alarm clock? – Because smart alarm clocks come in all shapes and sizes, there’s no universal way to reset them. Some require you to remove batteries or press tiny reset buttons on the back of the device, while others might require a specific combination of buttons to be pressed. Consult your owner’s manual for more details. How do I connect a smart alarm clock to Wi-Fi? + Depending on your product, you may need to use a smartphone app to sync your smart alarm clock to Wi-Fi. What’s the difference between a smart display and a smart alarm clock? + Smart alarm clocks typically don’t offer built-in cameras or support streaming services such as Netflix. They’re also tailor-made to function as an alarm, whereas alarm features are often an afterthought on smart displays. However, many smart displays work just fine as alarm clocks—in fact, you’ll find one on this list! Why should I use a smart alarm clock over an alarm on my phone? + Smart alarm clocks offer features not found on your phone, such as customizable night lights or sleep routines. Smartphones can be distracting when trying to unwind, and they also emit bright lights that disrupt sleeping patterns.

Pros

Built-in FM radio and ambient sounds

Built-in FM radio and ambient sounds
Cons

The Philips SmartSleep Wake-Up Light is designed around a massive, customizable light bulb. It’s not cheap, but Philips didn’t cut any corners when crafting this premium smart alarm clock.

After setting it up on your nightstand, you’ll choose from 20 different brightness settings, five wake-up sounds, and a display that automatically dims when needed. Better yet, Philips says on the store page that physicians and pharmacists recommend its lights to help develop healthy sleeping patterns.

While the SmartSleep Wake-Up Light has a litany of impressive alarm features, it’s not quite as “smart” as you’d expect. Unlike many devices in the Philips lineup, the SmartSleep won’t connect with smart home ecosystems like Alexa or Google Home, just with the Philips Hue ecosystem. It’s a minor complaint but something to keep in mind if you’re looking for an alarm clock that can integrate with the rest of your smart home.

Best Smart Alarm Clock Philips SmartSleep Wake-Up Light With customizable lights, several wake-up sounds, and a sleek design, the Philips SmartSleep Wake-Up Light makes a great addition to your nightstand.

Pros

Unique "sunrise design"

Unique "sunrise design"
Cons

Hatch Sleep membership required for some features ✗ Expensive

The Hatch Restore Smart Alarm Clock is one of the most intriguing smart alarm clocks on the market. Not only does it offer the usual suite of alarm clock features, but it’s built around massive night light that’s fully customizable—much like the Philips SmartSleep.

The light on the Hatch Restore serves multiple purposes. It can be a reading light before bed, function as a night light while you’re sleeping, and can even simulate the sunrise when you start to wake up.

All of this is powered by an intuitive smartphone app that lets you personalize your settings, along with touch controls on the alarm so you can easily start a routine when you’re ready for bed.

A fancy light isn’t the only thing the Hatch Restore brings to the table. You’ll also benefit from sleep sounds that are designed to help you unwind and get a good night’s sleep—although you’ll need to spring for a monthly membership to gain access to the full library of sounds and features.

If you don’t mind that fee, and the clock’s higher price point, then you’ll find the Hatch Restore one of the most well-rounded smart alarm clocks available today.

Best Premium Smart Alarm Clock Hatch Restore Sunrise Alarm Clock You'll pay a hefty price for it (and a monthly subscription is required to access all its features), but few smart alarm clocks are as robust as the Hatch Restore.

Pros

Large touchscreen display

Large touchscreen display
Cons

Anyone familiar with smart displays should be immediately at home with the Lenovo Smart Clock 2, as it borrows a lot of design cues from products like the Echo Show and Google Nest Hub. However, it doesn’t come with all the distracting extras, allowing you to set the alarm, turn on a night light, and get to bed without any fuss.

The Lenovo Smart Clock 2 is sold as a standalone product, but your best bet is to purchase the bundle that includes a charging station. This is essentially a large bar that the alarm clock sits on top of, with the leftover space serving as a charging pad for your smartphone.

The pad does result in a footprint that’s nearly twice as large as the clock itself, but unless you’re working with a cramped nightstand, that shouldn’t be an issue.

Although you won’t find as many innovative features in the Lenovo Smart Clock 2 as you will with the Hatch Restore or Philips SmartSleep Wake-Up Light, this is an affordable smart alarm clock that nails the basics. With a responsive (and customizable) touchscreen display, sleek design, and accompanying charging pad, Lenovo’s offering is worth a closer look if you’re on a budget.

Best Budget Smart Alarm Clock Lenovo Smart Clock 2 with Charging Station Featuring a large touchscreen, built-in nightlight, and plenty of customizable settings, the Lenovo Smart Clock 2 punches above its price tag.

Pros

Large 5.5-inch display

Large 5.5-inch display
Cons

Affordable, versatile, and easy to use, the Amazon Echo Show 5 is an impressive smart display. It’s also a great smart alarm clock, with Alexa integration and a tiny footprint that makes it easy to squeeze in on even the most cluttered nightstand.

At the center of it all is a 5.5-inch touchscreen display, which can show you not only the current time, but also scroll through photos or launch a Spotify playlist for your bedtime routine. It can also stream Netflix and other on-demand video services—which could easily steal your attention away from sleep.

If you have the willpower to resist Netflix, the Echo Show 5 is worth a closer look. With the ability to set up Alexa routines for your wake-up call, you can get the day started by automatically turning on lights, launching into a news broadcast, or jamming out to your favorite music.

Best Smart Display Alarm Clock Amazon Echo Show (2nd Gen) If you can avoid the distractions of Netflix and other streaming platforms, the Echo Show 5 works surprisingly well as a smart alarm clock.

Pros

Minimalist design

Minimalist design
Cons

It doesn’t have a large display and lacks some features found on dedicated smart alarm clocks, but the Echo Dot with Clock is a great alternative to the other entries on this list. It’s also highly affordable, clocking in at just $60.

The biggest drawback is the tiny HUD, which offers a pixelated design that can only display small bits of info, such as the current time or your alarm status. But that’s all you need for a basic alarm, and it also means there’s less to distract you from getting some shuteye. It can also sync with other Alexa products, allowing you to quickly turn off lights, load up a morning playlist, or adjust the thermostat without getting up.

Despite its tiny size, the Echo Dot pumps out some impressive sounds. So when you’re not sleeping, you can use it to play music while working or tackling chores around your home. It might not be as futuristic as a “real” smart alarm clock, but it’s a well-rounded option if you’re also searching for a smart speaker.