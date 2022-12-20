Remote work and videoconferencing are more important than ever, and we’ve started to see more and better webcams as a result. Ahead of CES 2023, Lenovo has revealed a new line of monitors built for video chats.

Lenovo has announced three new monitors under its “ThinkVision VoIP” banner: the T27hv-30, T24mv-30, and T24v-30. They’re all 16:9 desktop monitors, with minimal bezels around the screen and integrated speakers. Each monitor also has a wide array of ports, including HDMI, DisplayPort, USB Type-A, and USB Type-C. They’re not built for graphic design work — they cover 99% of the sRGB color gamut, but nothing else — but they do have a refresh rate of up to 75 Hz. The T24v-30 and T24mv-30 displays are 1080p, while the T27hv-30 is 1440p.

The main selling point for the monitor lineup is the built-in webcam, which has a 2 MP sensor on the T24v-30, and a 5 MP sensor on the other models. All of them have a dedicated infrared sensor and RGB lens for Windows Hello, so you can log into a Windows PC with a face scan (like Face ID on iPhone), and there’s a built-in privacy shutter.

It would have been nice to see the webcam integrated better into the monitor frame — it almost looks like a normal webcam just attached to the top. We won’t have a good idea of the camera video quality until it arrives on store shelves in May 2023, but the monitors look like compelling devices. Pricing starts at $259 for the T24v-30, with the T24mv-30 at $399 and the T27hv-30 at $519.