Samsung is probably best known for its smartphones, TVs, and other appliances, but the company also sells some of the best laptops. Now you can get one of its 2-in-1 ultrabooks for just $599.99, a sizeable discount from the original $949.99 MSRP.

The Samsung Galaxy Book2 360 has a 2-in-1 design, so you can flip the screen around to use the laptop in “tent” mode or as a large tablet. It’s powered by an Intel Core i5-1235U processor, with 10 cores (2 performance, 8 efficient) and 12 threads, paired with 8 GB RAM and a 256 GB SSD. The display is a large 13.3-inch touch screen, with a gorgeous AMOLED panel and support for stylus input. Samsung recommends its own S Pen, which is annoyingly sold separately.

There aren’t many 2-in-1 laptops at this price point, especially not with a recent Core i5 CPU and AMOLED screen. It would have been nice to see more RAM and storage, but it’s hard to complain at this price point — you’re getting most of the benefits of flagship ultrabooks at a significantly lower price. There’s even a backlit keyboard and support for Thunderbolt 4.

Best Buy reports the deal will end after today (December 16). There’s also some of the other best laptops to consider, if stock runs out, or if you just prefer something different.