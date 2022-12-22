From remote workers to in-office personnel, employees in numerous fields work with PDF documents on a regular basis. While many rely on the barebones options that came with their PC or Mac, an overall lack of features, complexity, and expensive upgrades can leave users with much to be desired. UPDF provides consumers with a compelling alternative for reading, annotating, and editing PDF documents while boasting user-friendly features and affordable pricing that’s even cheaper at 56% off for a limited time.

UPDF’s comprehensive solution allows users to edit all elements of a PDF file. Text and links can be added or removed without difficulty, and the text can be modified to adjust the font, size, or selected color. Images are easy to insert or export within the PDF file, where they’re then capable of being cropped, resized, or rotated. Pages can be seamlessly extracted, deleted, or replaced as needed, and then rotated or reordered to fine-tune the final product. The PDF’s background can be changed, or dark mode enabled for an easy-to-view experience that doesn’t put pressure on the reader’s eyes. Headers, footers, and watermarks can also be edited, giving the user optimal control and the ability to customize the entire form.

Any PDF document can be annotated with UPDF’s markup features, such as underling, highlighting, and adding a strikethrough or squiggly line to text. Users can add text boxes where needed, various shapes and stamps, as well as a variety of stickers. PDF forms and contracts are easy to sign with a handwritten signature using a mouse, keyboard, or trackpad. Keeping any PDF document safe and secure from unauthorized access is also made easy with UPDF’s all-in-one program. By setting up an open or permission password, users can ensure that only those with approval have access to the file.

PDF documents can not only be entirely edited with UPDF’s software, but they can also be easily converted into other types of files. Transforming any PDF into a Word, Excel, or PowerPoint document is simple, thanks to the program’s efficient OCR technology. It can recognize 38 languages, allowing it to meticulously turn scanned or image-based PDF documents into searchable, editable files. This conversion feature can transfigure PDFs into Text, RTF, HTML, CSV, XML, or PDF/A documents, or into various image formats, such as JPEG, PNG, GIF, BMP, and TIFF.

What Sets UPDF Apart From Competitors?

With its exquisitely designed user interface and lightning-fast performance, it’s no wonder why UPDF’s software is considered a notable Adobe Acrobat alternative in the PDF-editing market. Aside from its vast library of additional features, UPDF is largely set apart from Adobe Acrobat by its compatibility and affordability. While Adobe requires an upgrade from the Standard version to the Pro version to work on non-Windows systems, UPDF’s editor can be used on Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android — no upgrade required. Adobe’s annual subscription is also more expensive at approximately $155 for the Standard version and $240 for Pro, but a single, discounted subscription to UPDF’s program only costs about $29.99 annually or $49.99 for lifetime access.

While both UPDF and Adobe offer a variety of useful features, UPDF’s software provides a number of capabilities not found in either the Standard or Pro versions of Adobe Acrobat. UPDF’s ability to display any PDF document as a slide show appeals to many users, as well as its unique annotation components, such as stickers and squiggly lines. UPDF also gives users more control when editing or converting files. Rich text can be added to the document by simply dragging and dropping, while converting the file to a GIF, BMP, or CSV is made easy.

What Are UPDF’s Most Valuable Features?

UPDF enables consumers to maintain full control and customization of their PDF files with one low-cost subscription or one-time purchase under a single account. Competitors generally require additional purchases for new platforms, but once a UPDF account is created, the software can be redeemed across multiple devices. All of its features can also be accessed while completely offline, enabling users to work from practically anywhere.

Rather than paying over $100 annually and even more for multi-platform use, consumers can pay UPDF half of what competitors charge while maintaining access to their important files on a wide range of hardware and operating systems. Users can enjoy UPDF’s superior UI design and performance speed on devices running Windows 7, macOS 10.14, iOS 14.0, and Android 5.0 and higher.

What Are You Waiting For?

If you’re ready to take advantage of all the features UPDF’s software has to offer, there’s never been a better time to upgrade. For a limited time, you can save 56% on either the annual subscription plan or perpetual license. UPDF is already more affordable than competitors, but with this limited-time offer, users can pay only $21.99 for the annual plan (regularly $49.99) or $43.99 for lifetime access plus a lifetime license to UPDF’s PDF Password Tool (regularly $99.99). They also offer a free trial if you’d like to test UPDF on your devices before you buy.