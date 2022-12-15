Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: a streaming service is increasing prices. Disney+ and Hulu recently increased their monthly prices, and now DirecTV’s internet TV service is next on the list.

DirecTV Stream, previously known as DirecTV Now and AT&T TV, is a TV streaming service offered as an alternative to DirectTV’s satellite-based TV. Like most TV packages, it has steadily gone up in price year after year, and now another increase is about to affect customers. DirecTV confirmed new pricing for both new and existing subscribers, which will go into effect on January 22, 2023.

Subscribers can expect to see a $5-10 increase, depending on their plan. The ‘Choice’ plan will be $10 more expensive, at $99.99/month. The Entertainment, Ultimate, and Premier tiers are going up by $5 — making them $74.99/mo, $109.99/mo, and $154.99/mo, respectively. DirectTV is also increasing prices on legacy plans.

Paying over $100 for any TV package isn’t great, but DirecTV is still the most economical option for some people, especially anyone interested in watching some regional sports. That probably won’t stop some people from cutting the cable, though — YouTube TV is $64.99/mo and has many of the same national channels as DirecTV’s $74.99/mo Entertainment and Choice packages. Sling TV is even cheaper, with some packages going for as little as $40/mo.

With many people in the United States now struggling to pay for basic necessities, DirecTV could end up losing more customers. The company reported a loss of 500,000 subscribers in the third quarter of 2022.