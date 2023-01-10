

You can find plenty of options when it comes to charging your iPhone and AirPods. Many stick with Apple’s offerings, but there are other affordable options with dual device charging, fast charging, and even a cooling fan. The ESR HaloLock 2-in-1 Wireless Charger with CryoBoost is one such option.

With the ESR HaloLock 2-in-1 Wireless Charger with CryoBoost, you can charge your iPhone in less time and use the cooling feature to dissipate heat during the process. Pop your AirPods onto the charger’s base and get their battery pumped up at the same time.

The charger’s stand offers an angled design so you can view and use your iPhone easily while it charges, as long as it supports MagSafe. With the strong magnetic connection, you can keep your phone securely on the charger but still rotate it between portrait and landscape views.

Here's What We Like Affordable Apple alternative

Good build quality

Angled design

Strong magnet with rotation ability

Cooling fan when fast charging And What We Don't No color choices; white only

AirPods status light unhelpful

Not easily relocatable with the base adhesive

Design and Build Quality

Dimensions: 3.4 x 3.4 x 6.5in (95 x 95 x 183 mm)

3.4 x 3.4 x 6.5in (95 x 95 x 183 mm) Weight: 20.4oz (519g)

20.4oz (519g) Magnet: 1,000g holding force

1,000g holding force Devices: iPhone 14/13/12, AirPods Pro 3/2

iPhone 14/13/12, AirPods Pro 3/2 Charging Speeds: 12.5W (7.5W for iPhone, 5W for AirPods)

Weighing in at just over one pound, you can feel the quality of the ESR HaloLock 2-in-1 Wireless Charger the second you take it out of the box. It comes fully assembled with the exception of the wall adapter to plug it in. This, however, pops right into the connector on the back of the base.

The charger’s base is sturdy, with feet that grip your desk or table to prevent sliding. The unit also comes with a sticky pad to secure it to your surface better. While you might not feel that the adhesive is necessary, you’ll see why you need it the first time you grab your iPhone from the charger. Because the magnet is so strong, the adhesive keeps the unit in place. If you choose not to use the sticky pad, be prepared to hold down the charger to take your iPhone off.

It’s recommended that you charge your iPhone without a case or using a MagSafe-compatible case or a HaloLock case. Other types of cases may diminish the strength of the magnet.

The 360-degree magnet that holds your phone is on a ring that makes it simple to turn your iPhone from portrait to landscape view and back again. The ring itself doesn’t move but makes it easy to turn your phone upon it while keeping the magnetic connection strong. The adjustable piece holding the magnet also includes a ball joint hinge on the back, allowing you to tilt your phone slightly up or down to change the viewing angle.

The status lights provide indicators that the devices are charging. For your iPhone, you’ll see a circular blue light behind the magnet while using CryoBoost. When your phone reaches a full charge, the light turns off automatically.

The AirPods section’s status light is on the front of the base. It’s blue while your AirPods and case charge. During my testing, the status light turned off after only 24 minutes. Thinking this meant they were fully charged was a mistake because it took over two hours in total. Unfortunately, with each subsequent placement of the AirPods on the charger, the status light turned off just minutes afterward, even though the device wasn’t fully charged.

Charging Options and Charging Time

Let’s take a deeper dive into the charging features of the ESR HaloLock 2-in-1 Wireless Charger. From fast charging and Dark Charging Mode to how it compares to Apple’s MagSafe Charger, here we go.

CryoBoost Fast Charging

The charger boasts its CryoBoost Fast Charging feature. Not only does it charge your iPhone in less time than normal, but it includes a cooling fan and charging status light. You can turn this feature on and off using the button on the base.

Dark Charging Mode

When you toggle off the CryoBoost button, your iPhone charges like normal, as if you connected a lightning cable and used the outlet adapter. While you might wonder why there’s an option to turn off the fast charging, fan, and light, think of nighttime.

If you use your iPhone as an alarm clock or simply want it on the nightstand while you sleep, the slight fan noise may sound louder, and the subtle status light may look brighter. Turning on “Dark Charging Mode” disables the CryoBoost features and charges your device in regular mode, quiet and unlit at night.

Charging Time

To see how well the charger does what it claims, we performed a direct comparison of iPhone charging. Remember, Apple’s MagSafe Charger features fast charging just like the ESR HaloLock 2-in-1 Wireless Charger with CryoBoost.

Charging from a 40% battery level, with little to no activity, there was a modest difference in times to get an iPhone to a full 100% battery. On the MagSafe Charger, it took 2.25 hours (2 hours, 14 minutes), and on the ESR HaloLock 2-in-1 Wireless Charger, it took just under 2.5 hours (2 hours, 21 minutes).

The MagSafe Charger did charge the iPhone in less time. With under a 10-minute difference, it’s not a gaping variance, but worth noting.

At a 42% battery level for the AirPods and 37% level for the case, it took 2.25 hours to charge them to full capacity. There did not seem to be any lag on the ESR HaloLock 2-in-1 Wireless Charger when charging an iPhone and AirPods at the same time.

The Cooling Fan Is More Than a Gimmick

As mentioned, the ESR HaloLock 2-in-1 Wireless Charger comes equipped with a cooling fan to keep your iPhone from heating up as it charges, which is a nice touch. If you’re someone who runs into an overheating device while charging, you’ll appreciate the feature even more.

Compared to Apple’s MagSafe Charger specifically, there is a noticeable difference in heat dissipation. While the MagSafe Charger does its job, you may find that your iPhone feels warm when you remove it after charging. With the “heat-dissipating” feature of the ESR HaloLock 2-in-1 Wireless Charger, your phone stays cool.

If you’re concerned about the sound of the fan while you use CryoBoost mode to charge your iPhone, it’s barely noticeable unless you put your ear up to it. However, this also depends on your environment. If you have the TV on or music playing, you’ll obviously hear it less than in a completely quiet room.

Should You Buy the ESR HaloLock 2-in-1 Wireless Charger?

If you’re looking for a dual-device wireless charger that’s more affordable than Apple’s MagSafe Duo, the ESR HaloLock 2-in-1 Wireless Charger with CyroBoost is a good choice.

With only a slight difference in fast charging time, the extra features make it a solid pick. The stand and angled design allow you to use your iPhone while it charges and easily rotate your device. The cooling fan keeps the phone from heating up in CryoBoost mode. And the overall size of the charger isn’t too large, so you can fit it neatly between monitors, pen holders, or other items in your workspace.

For a strong charging option, the ESR HaloLock 2-in-1 Wireless Charger with CryoBoost is worth its price tag.