Enjoy brilliant, immersive gaming and an enhanced workspace with Samsung’s Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitor. Heavily discounted to $899.99 ($600 off), this monitor is a game changer no matter what you’re using it for.
This ultra-wide curved monitor features a 49-inch display capable of producing a 5120 x 1440 crystal-clear image, thanks to Samsung’s proprietary QLED technology. Colors are more vivid and blacks are darker with 125% more color space and HDR 1000 support. You’ve never gamed quite like this before, with a dual QHD display that maximizes your view without distorting the image. Games will run as smoothly as ever with a 240hz refresh rate and support for NVIDIA G-SYNC and FreeSync Premium Pro.
Samsung Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitor
Fully immerse yourself in games and work with Samsung’s Odyssey G9 curved monitor. The 49-inch display offers a large QLED screen and a 240Hz refresh rate.
The 49-inch curved monitor can display rows of content side-by-side, thanks to the 32:9 aspect ratio that provides ample space for multiple windows. The 1000R curvature engulfs you in an extra-wide screen, giving you a large viewing area whether you’re jumping into a AAA game or plowing through the day’s tasks. Add a touch of customized brilliance with the Q9’s Infinity Core Lighting and liven up your workstation with a gentle backlight to match your aesthetic.
As if yesterday’s deal on a new pair of premium gaming headphones weren’t immersive enough, you can take your gaming experience even further by saving big on this massive new monitor. At $600 off, Samsung’s Odyssey Q9 is a fantastic deal, but it’s not your only option. You can also check out the CRG9 for $849.99 ($350 off) or the Neo G9 for $1,799.99 ($500 off) to ensure you’re getting the best monitor for your needs.
